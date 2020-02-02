Miami Beach is auctioning off 2 of its iconic lifeguard towers. But delivery is on you

(CNN) — For the thousands of Super Bowl fans traveling to Miami this weekend, you can now take home a souvenir that will truly stand out among your collection.

Miami Beach is auctioning off two of its iconic lifeguard towers.

The current price stands at $500, these towers have been auctioned off before for as much as $3,050, according to a statement by Miami Beach City.

The towers are currently on display at the beach on 10th Street and have been painted to show off their Super Bowl spirit.

One is sporting the San Francisco 49ers logo, while the other one is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Miami Beach.

Retired lifeguard towers have been auctioned off every so often in the past.

"It's a great way to give them new life," Melissa Berthier, assistant director of Miami Beach City's marketing department said. "People have used them as tiki bars at home or it makes a great tree house for kids."

There is one catch, however. Miami Beach City will not ship the tower to you. The buyer is responsible for pickup. But that can be easily managed by hiring a contractor, Berthier said.