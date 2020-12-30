Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 28.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Mexico is open to all travelers. There is no need to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine for 14 days on arrival, though most resorts ask for health questionnaires. However, the land border between Mexico and the US is closed until January 21, 2021.

What's on offer

Incredible food, sensational beaches, buzzing towns and historical remains. While the beach resorts around Cancun attract the bulk of visitors, those who want more than a fly and flop go for Mexico City's cultural heft, the coastline of Baja California, and traditional towns like Oaxaca.

Who can go

Mexico has some of the loosest border restrictions, currently, with anyone allowed to travel by air for business or leisure.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers into the country must complete a health questionnaire and scan the QR code it generates on arrival. Otherwise, there is no need to take a test before departure or undertake any form of quarantine. Those concerned that they may have symptoms should ask for the Sanidad Internacional

The land border with the United States remains shut to all but essential travel until January 21, however, while the southern border with Guatemala has also been subject to periodic closures.

What's the Covid situation?

Mexico has seen 1.21 million cases of Covid-19 and 112,000 deaths (the real figure is thought by some to be higher). The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has come under fire for taking a laissez faire approach to the virus. Restrictions have not been far reaching and life has gone as normal for many, which critics say has led to such high death and infection rates.

What can visitors expect?

Mexico has a four-tier traffic light system of restrictions, with red signifying maximum restrictions, orange limiting capacity in public spaces and at work down to 30 per cent, yellow allowing for all work to resume and public gatherings to take place, and green meaning there are no restrictions in place.

As of December 28, most states are categorized as yellow or orange. Cancun's state, Quintana Roo, is yellow, with hotels and restaurants reopening at 60% capacity.

Mexico City has taken more stringent measures, shutting all bars for two weeks in November in a bid to crush a growing wave of infections. Visitors are likely to find the situation different depending on where they travel to, with local restrictions varying.

