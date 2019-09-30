Meghan receives dungarees for Archie on Johannesburg visit without Harry

(CNN) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited a Johannesburg art studio on Monday during a solo engagement without her son or husband Prince Harry -- and received a surprise pair of dungarees for baby Archie.

On the eighth day of the couple's royal tour of southern Africa, Meghan was pictured hugging children and chatting to artists as she spent time in Victoria Yards, a regeneration project that is home to design studios and art galleries.

Among the businesses the Duchess visited was Tshepo Jeanmaker, a company started by a designer from Soweto which makes custom-made jeans and now employes 10 people.

Designer Tshepo Mohlala, who explained to the Duchess that the crown logo on his jeans represents the three ladies who raised him, tweeted: "About 4 weeks ago I got a call from the British embassy. The Duchess of Sussex placed an order for a pair of jeans and today she came to collect them personally.

"Surprised her with a pair of dungarees for Archie and the rest is history."

The Duchess also met Mogau Hector Dibakoane, the creative director of 94 Colours, a company which mobilizes young people through art in several community projects in Makers Valley and Sibusiso Zulu, managing director of 94 Colours and founder of Sneakers 4 Change, an organization that collects and donates sneakers to the less fortunate.

She also visited a small business that makes handmade books from recycled material and listened to a performance by Belita Andre, a spoken word artist.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account described the afternoon as "exceptional" and said that the Duchess had also learned more about the "wellbeing economy."

The Duchess met the owners of Sobae Frozen, an entrepreneurial duo who created their small business as a solution to food waste. SussexRoyal

The Duchess mingles in Victoria Yards, Johannesburg. SussexRoyal

The Duchess was said to be "moved" by the poetry of Belita Andre. SussexRoyal

"While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and 'makers' together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level," said the Sussex Royal post.

"It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids' development Timbuktu in The Valley."

The Duchess met artists and artists during her visit to Victoria Yards. SussexRoyal

The Duchess was on a solo engagement while her husband Prince Harry was in Malawi. SussexRoyal

The post continued: "Artists, artisans, sculptors, metal workers and carpenters are all part of the fabric of Victoria Yards, but it also utilizes the power of The DICE programme which supports several other local organisations in their work with marginalised youth and women.

"These include: 94 Colours (run by The Duchess' guides for the day, Hector and Sibusiso), CDP (a development programme for young unemployed and marginalised women that provides training to start creative enterprises), Enke (rebuilds the confidence and self-belief of unemployed youth through training and practical experience), 26'10 South (an architecture firm designing a local youth centre) and ReimagiNation (works with local secondary school students to create a social and creative enterprising mindset). Stay tuned for more updates from this special afternoon... #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica."