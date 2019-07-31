(CNN) — McDonald's fast food outlets are ubiquitous sights around the world, but Italy's culture ministry has banned the chain from building yet another restaurant in the capital, Rome

The proposed restaurant would have been built next to the ancient Baths of Caracalla, but plans were rejected.

"Already expressed my opposition to a fast food in the archaeological area of Caracalla Terme," wrote Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli on Facebook. "I inform you that the cultural ministry revoked authorization."

Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi praised the decision on Twitter. "We go forward with the culture minister to stop fast food construction in the archaeological area of the Baths of Caracalla," she wrote . "The wonders of Rome must be protected."

The baths date from the 3rd century and sit near the center of the city, fairly close to the Coliseum and other famous sites.

Despite the decision, visitors to Rome will not have to travel too far to get their hands on a Big Mac.

The Italian capital already has 40 McDonald's restaurants, according to Reuters, with outlets close to famous landmarks such as the Vatican and the Spanish Steps.

There are 578 McDonald's restaurants in Italy, trailing only Germany, France and the UK in a ranking of European Countries on statista.com

CNN has contacted McDonald's for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Rome has struggled to deal with the sheer number of visitors in recent years.

Related content Rome issues new laws to tackle unruly tourism

As a result the city has introduced a raft of new laws designed to improve behavior and boost respect for the ancient city.

Anyone caught posing as a Roman centurion with tourists and demanding cash can now be fined 450 euros ($400). While that might seem rather unlikely, new rules against street drinking are perhaps more understandable.