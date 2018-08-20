Now you can rent 'Great British Bake Off' judge Mary Berry's cottage

(CNN) — She's the one-time judge of quirky, sweet-natured hit show "The Great British Bake Off" and a baking icon.

Now you can follow in Mary Berry's revered footsteps and rent her former vacation home: a picturesque cottage in the seaside town of Salcombe, Devon in England

Old Manse Cottage is a detached house with sea views and an outdoor terrace. Inside, its furnishings are simple rather than starry, but it's got an appealingly traditional feel -- not unlike a slice of good Victoria sponge cake.

It's been three years since Berry sold the property in 2015 -- after vacationing there for several years. It's now become a popular vacation rental for up to eight people to enjoy -- from £636 ($810) for seven nights.

Escape to the country

Think of all the baking you could do in this kitchen. Courtesy Cottages.com

Simon Altham, MD Revenue for Cottages.com , tells CNN Travel : "With 'The Great British Bake Off' set to grace our screens once again in the next few weeks, the Old Manse in Salcombe, Devon is the perfect retreat for fans."

As you'd expect, there's a spacious kitchen featuring a large AGA oven for all your baking needs and a great dining space for hosting a dinner party.

"Guests staying here can even cook up a storm in the original kitchen owned by the former 'Bake Off' judge," adds Altham.

TV personality and baker extraordinaire Mary Berry spent her vacations here. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

There are four bedrooms in total, making it suitable for a group trip with family or friends. There are plenty of charming period accents -- from the big bay windows to the marble fireplace.

The name "Old Manse" indicates the early 1900s property's former life as a house provided by the church for the local minister.

Salcombe, Devon is in the southwest of England. The county of Devon is known for its rugged coastline -- which includes the world-famous Jurassic Coast with its showstopping rock formations and 100-year-old fossils.

There's also a yard for relaxing. Courtesy Cottages.com