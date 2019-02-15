(CNN) — She epitomized beauty and fame. He epitomized wealth and power. And both Marilyn Monroe and Howard Hughes made an imprint that has endured for generations.

Now, fans of these two 20th century icons have another way to indulge their fascinations -- with the ultimate sleepover.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has unveiled two lavishly restored bungalows inspired by Monroe and Hughes, who were frequent guests.

It's part of a years-long restoration project of 21 out of its 23 bungalows, the hotel says in a news release. Five take on celebrity-specific themes -- bungalows that salute Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra made their bows in 2016, and fifth that takes its cues from Charlie Chaplin is set to come in July.

Here's more on what the iconic California hotel has to offer for people who stay here:

Bungalow 1: Inspired by Marilyn Monroe

Black and white images of Marilyn Monroe adorn the bungalow. Courtey Beverly Hills Hotel

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Marilyn Monroe became the ultimate symbol of glam and youth. The design of the bungalow reflects the Southern California lifestyle she liked so much, the hotel says.

The space has a strong feminine vibe. Guests will find sensuous, curvy furniture, bright and abstract floor coverings and gold-leafed ceilings.

A few of the amenities that come with the 1,670-square-foot space for the main suite:

-- A library featuring Monroe books and films, including the musical comedies "Some Like It Hot" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

-- A Chanel No. 5 perfume bar (Monroe once said the iconic fragrance was the only thing she wore to bed) as well as bath amenities.

-- A bubble bath inspired from "Some Like it Hot."

You can even enjoy a meal inspired by some of Monroe's favorites: Prawn Cocktail, Heirloom Carrot Salad, DiMaggio's Spaghetti and Meatballs (that would be named after her former husband, baseball legend Joe) and Grilled New York Steak.

The bungalow is priced starting at $8,500 a night for the main suite. Contact the hotel about adjoining rooms.

Bungalow 3: Inspired by Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes bungalow has a masculine vibe. Courtesy Beverly Hills Hotel

Hughes was as famous for his mysterious air and moody, reclusive lifestyle as he was for his money. Bungalow 3 reflects that.

Guests will find "stormy bold colors, dark stones and rich exotic woods," according to the hotel. And while Monroe's bungalow has that feminine aura, the one in the Hughes bungalow is decidedly masculine with leather furniture and blue bedroom walls.

Some of the extras that come with the bungalow:

-- Hughes was a huge aviation magnate and pioneer, so naturally, guests will get an "Aviation Cocktail Kit."

-- Continuing the theme, model airplanes are placed throughout the suite.

-- Hungry like Hughes? Then you'll want mini roast beef sandwiches (he used to ask hotel staff to leave them for him under a tree every night).

While you don't need to be a billionaire to afford this 1,670-square-foot main suite, you need to be able to cough up at least $8,500 a night.

Both the Monroe and Hughes bungalows were designed by Champalimaud Design of New York.

The legacy of the Beverly Hill Hotel

The signature green stripes and red carpet sweep guests into the grand entrance of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Courtesy Beverly Hills Hotel

The hotel first opened in 1912, and its bungalows were built three years later for families that requested more space and privacy, the hotel says.

The hotel is known for its lush grounds and pink-and-green decor that was perfect for photo ops before Instagram even existed. The front entrance has a red carpet, which makes you feel like a celebrity just by walking in the door, and the palm frond-printed wallpaper reminds you that you're in perennially sunny SoCal.

Its restaurant, The Polo Lounge (aka The Pink Palace) is one of those LA places that even locals go to and has a major pop culture presence, with roles in everything from the Bret Easton Ellis novel "Less Than Zero" to the real-life scandal called Watergate.

The bungalow restoration project aims to bring its spaces up-to-date while maintaining the look of 20th-century Hollywood at its prime.

"Great care is being taken to maintain their beloved features, which include their residential style and privacy, while also allowing us to stay internationally relevant with the next generation of luxury travelers," said Edward A. Mady, regional director, West Coast, USA and general manager.