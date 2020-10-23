Traveling to the Maldives during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on October 22.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to the Maldives here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

The Maldives reopened borders to all travelers on July 15.

What's on offer

This is the couples destination to end all others -- luxury hotels set on private islands, with rooms cantilevered over the water, just in case a walk to the beach is too much effort.

Who can go

All visitors can travel to the Maldives at present, as long as they have tested negative for Covid.

What are the restrictions?

All arrivals other than Maldives citizens must present a certificate of a negative PCR test carried out within the 72 hours prior to departure, clearly showing the name and address of the laboratory, as well as the date of the sample taken.

The result must be attached to the Traveler Health Declaration form which must be submitted online within the 24 hours prior to arrival.

Hotels are open and guesthouses reopened to international visitors October 15.

What's the Covid situation

There have been just 37 Maldives deaths, and a total of just over 11,000 cases as of October 22. However, if numbers increase, the healthcare system could come under pressure. It is currently at "alert one" (of three) level, but was at level two in late August.

What can visitors expect?

The Maldives are selling themselves as a destination offering a "normal" vacation, thanks to the isolation of most hotels and the fact that the vast majority of visitors stay in-resort rather than venture out.

This means that while locals are subject to restrictions, including a ban on mass gatherings and no travel between islands with Covid infections, those going to and from the airport are exempt. However, prepare to stay in one place -- movement between resorts and islands is subject to quarantine requirements.

Expect also for your resort to have some rules -- especially a temperature check on arrival, and masks to be worn indoors.