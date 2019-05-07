(CNN) — Two Michelin-starred restaurant Fäviken , located roughly 600 kilometers north of Swedish capital Stockholm, is one of Europe's most in-demand eateries.

But now chef Magnus Nilsson has become the latest Michelin-starred restaurateur to announce he's shutting up shop because he's had enough.

"This coming season will be my last at Fäviken Magasinet," wrote Nilsson on his Instagram account.

The chef says December 14, 2019 will be the last business day. Instead of working, he says he plans to spend his time with family, fishing, gardening and getting fit, "both physically and mentally."

New chapter

Fäviken is located north of Stockholm, in Sweden. Courtesy Fäviken Magasinet

A Michelin star is often seen as a crowing achievement for a chef, but Nilsson isn't the first who has turned his back on the accolade.

Fäviken is known for its locally grown and sourced menu. Courtesy Fäviken Magasinet

Chiang, Bras and the Checkers team all said they felt an increasing exhausted under the pressure of running a prestigious establishment.

Its a sentiment Nilsson shares.

"I am not going to lie, I am a little bit tired after all this time pushing the development of the restaurant forward," he said.

The 35-year-old chef has been running Fäviken for 10 years, during which time it's become wildly successful, featuring on TV cookery programs and spawning cookbooks.

The restaurant seats just 24 people and showcases local produce in a creative way. Nilsson is responsible for growing and hunting many of his ingredients.

After enjoying the 3,300 kronor ($345) seasonal tasting menu, diners can also stay overnight in the restaurant's six rooms.

Creative freedom

Fäviken showcases creative dining. Courtesy Fäviken Magasinet

The coming season at Fäviken is all booked up -- so unless diners already have a reservation, they'll miss out on the Nilsson experience.

"I have been allowed to grow and develop, and I have enjoyed complete creative freedom," says Nilsson.