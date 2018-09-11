(CNN) — As far as outdoor shopping venues go, the Folding Umbrella Market in Thailand might just be the most dangerous in the world.

At the very least, it's definitely one of the most fascinating.

Located at Thailand's Maeklong Railway Station in Samut Songkhram province, the popular travel attraction is set up on both sides of a 100-meter stretch of train track.

To shelter themselves from the elements, vendors have erected a long row of retractable umbrellas and awnings, which extend right over the tracks.

Visitors walk up and down the line, many taking photos or jostling for a position in anticipation of the coming scene.

Then, the loud horn of a train punctuates the air. This is when the magic happens.

The vendors quickly fold up their awnings, some scooping up the goods touching the track rails. Everyone evacuates the line as the train slides through, with seemingly centimeters to spare.

Then, once the train has safely passed, everything is unfolded and it's business as usual.

See it all happen in the above video by Black Buddha

Eight times per day

A train passes through the Folding Umbrella Market. Notice how close those veggies are to the tracks. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

The "folding" market, open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., sits on a small railway line that runs between Mahachai and Maeklong stations in Samut Songkhram.

The majority of the vendors sell fruits, veggies, seafood and meats as well as prepared snacks.

According to Thailand's Tourism Authority , this wild scene takes place eight times per day, when trains leave Mahachai for Maeklong and vice versa.

Trains arrive at Maeklong Station at 8:30 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5.40 p.m., and depart the station at 6:20 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The station is located about 80 kilometers from Bangkok. Those short on time should hire a private car to make the 1.5-hour journey.

To make a full day of it, kick off the trip at Bangkok's Wongwian Yai Railway Station and catch the train heading to Mahachai Station. Then, take the ferry across Maeklong River to the Tha Chalom side and catch the train from Ban Laem Station to Maeklong.