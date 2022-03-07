This is 'possibly the most delicious thing' in Anthony Bourdain's 'Appetites'

(CNN) — Anthony Bourdain was a gifted chef and storyteller. His globe-trotting career lead him to share noodles with former President Barack Obama in Vietnam, try pig brains and blood in Thailand, and eat beaver in Quebec, which he said tasted like chicken.

His body of work -- including memoirs, travel shows and cookbooks -- was as expansive as his appetite.

The film " Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain " takes a look at his complex life and extensive legacy. It premieres on CNN on March 6.

As we wait for the documentary, this is a chance to open up Bourdain's " Appetites: A Cookbook " and dive into some of the beloved travel documentarian's favorite dishes.

One of the most delicious things inside, according to Bourdain, is the Macau-style pork chop sandwich. This sandwich, loosely inspired by a pork chop bun, was served to him during a television shoot in Macau , located an hour from Hong Kong by ferry.

The Macau-style pork chop sandwich, from Anthony Bourdain's "Appetites: A Cookbook," is a crowd pleaser with a spicy kick, thanks to a dollop of chili paste. Appetites: A Cookbook

Macau was settled by the Portuguese in the 16th century and handed back to China in 1999. Macanese cuisine combines the best of Chinese and Portuguese ingredients and cooking along with influences from Brazil, Goa and other former Portuguese colonies.

had a hard time shooting this sandwich because everyone in the room kept eating the models. Bourdain wrote that the cookbook photographer, Bobby Fisher had a hard time shooting this sandwich because everyone in the room kept eating the models.

"Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" reveals how Anthony Bourdain went from a chef at a New York restaurant to one of the most prominent and beloved figures in the food world and beyond. Don't miss the premiere Sunday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET.





Macau-style pork chop sandwich

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

4 boneless pork rib chops or cutlets (about 6 ounces each)

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup Chinese rice wine

¼ cup black vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

4 cloves garlic, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon five-spice powder

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar, packed

1 large egg

½ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups panko bread crumbs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 cups peanut oil, for frying, plus more as needed

8 slices white sandwich bread

Chili paste, for garnish

Special equipment

Meat mallet or heavy-duty rolling pin

Sheet pan or platter lined with newspaper

Instructions

1. Pound the pork to ¼-inch thickness, using the meat mallet. If using a rolling pin, be sure to wrap the meat in plastic before whacking it (and consider getting yourself a meat mallet).

2. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice wine, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, five-spice powder and sugar. Place the pork in a zip-seal plastic bag or nonreactive container and pour the marinade mixture over, turning the chops to ensure they are evenly coated with liquid. Seal the bag and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.

3. Remove the chops from the marinade and brush off the garlic. Beat the egg in a shallow bowl. In a second shallow bowl, place the flour, and in a third shallow bowl, place the bread crumbs. Season the flour with salt and pepper. You may need to add a tablespoon of water to the beaten egg to loosen its texture so that it adheres evenly to the meat.

A couple of years before his passing, Anthony Bourdain told the executive producers he wanted to quit "Parts Unknown." The film "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" explores his complicated legacy. Tune in Sunday, March 13, at 9 p.m. ET. to watch the premiere on CNN.

4. To a large, heavy-bottom frying pan, add the peanut oil and heat over medium-high. While the oil heats, dredge the chops in the flour, batting off any extra, then in the egg, then in the bread crumbs.

5. Test the oil with a pinch of bread crumbs. If they immediately sizzle, carefully slide the chops into the hot oil, working in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan and bringing down the temperature of the oil. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the cooked chops from the oil and let drain on the lined sheet pan. Season lightly with salt.