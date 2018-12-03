9 of the most luxurious travel experiences in the US

(CNN) — Bobsledding in Utah with Olympic medalists, a $50,000 per night penthouse in New York and the chance to throw the first pitch at a Cubs game.

If you're one of the lucky few happy to drop some serious coin on travel experiences in the United States , then there are almost no limits to what you can find yourself doing.

Here are nine exclusive ways to ensure that your Instagram vacation posts are just that little bit more envy-inducing.

The ultimate burger?

It's no great surprise that Sin City is home to some of the most extravagant and indulgent vacation experiences available.

That even includes lunch. Try eating your way through the FleurBurger 5000, a chance to enjoy the finest Kobe beef topped with black truffle and foie gras. You're going to need a drink to accompany that -- but hold the soda -- as it comes with a 1995 bottle of Chateau Petrus.

It's served in Italian Ichendorf Brunello stemware -- the wine, that is, not the burger -- and you even get the glasses in question shipped to your home as part of the package, along with a personal note from chef Hubert Keller at Fleur at the Mandalay Bay. He's the creator of the burger offer that comes in at a cool $5,000. But you do get fries too.

Fleur at Mandalay Bay , 3950 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119; +1 702.632.7200

Villa Azul oceanfront villa, Guam

Villa Azul sleeps six and comes with a private pool, a spa room and more. Courtesy Dusit Thani Resort

The US territory of Guam sits in the western Pacific, an island of tropical beaches and swaying palms that attracts American and international visitors in growing numbers.

Dusit Thani is Guam's newest five-star resort, which overlooks the turquoise waters of the island's Tumon Bay, a large shallow expanse of ocean protected by a reef that makes it ideal for families and snorkeling.

The resort's three-bedroom Villa Azul sleeps six adults and is the ultimate accommodation on property thanks to its private pool, spa room, large terrace and BBQ area, all of which boast beautiful sunset views that have made the island famous.

Villa Azul is available from $6,000 per night.

Dusit Thani Resort , 1227 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tumon, Guam 96913; +1 671 648 8000

Suite in the sky

The "Suite in the Sky" at Four Seasons Hotel New York lives up to its billing as an "Extraordinary Experience." That's because the Ty Warner Penthouse up on the 52nd floor is likely the most expensive one-bedroom penthouse in the US.

For an eye-popping $50,000 per night (plus taxes, naturally), you get 4,300 square feet of unrivaled hotel luxury designed by Peter Marino and I.M. Pei. The penthouse includes a library, a bedroom decked out in Chinese onyx, a waterfall and four cantilevered glass balconies with panoramic city views.

Conveniently, the price also includes a chauffeured Rolls Royce so you won't have to fight your way through the crowded subway to get there, while a personal trainer is on hand to keep you in peak condition.

Unlimited garment pressing rounds things off, so it's a good idea to bring a year's worth of laundry.

Dallas immersion

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek offers a package that includes a tour of TV's Southfork Ranch. Courtesy Rosewood

Two nights in Dallas don't come much more expensive or exclusive than at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. That's because their special journey called "Dallas Culture and Cowboys" promises immersion into the city like no other.

In addition to accommodation, 40 years after a certain soap opera first launched, you get a private tour of the country's most famous ranch, Southfork. Throw in made-to-measure cowboy hats from Wild Bill's Western Store and a chance to experience Texas barbecue in serious style at Pecan Lodge, ensuring that the city delivers on multiple fronts.

Package rates start at $1,900 for two nights, per couple.

Chicago Cubs dream trip

For baseball fans -- well, maybe Cubs fans -- it doesn't get much more exclusive than the "One Legendary Stay" package at Chicago's new Hotel Zachary. The property sits opposite iconic Wrigley Field, and you get to stay in their Marquee Suite overlooking, unsurprisingly, the Wrigley marquee, a sign that has welcomed fans for more than 80 years.

Two nights also include a personal stadium tour, a party in your suite and the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Cubs game. Half of the package's proceeds go to Cubs Charities.

The $40,000 price tag includes the two-night stay, party and first pitch.

Hotel Zachary , 3630 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613; +1 (773) 302-2300

Bobsledding in Utah

Staying with sports, The St. Regis Deer Valley, in partnership with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, has a year-round offer to bobsled the Park City track with Olympic silver medal winners Valerie Fleming or Shauna Rohbock.

Budding speed demons can tackle the 10 bends traveling up to 70 mph, all at forces up to 3G. Although that may not be everyone's idea of a luxury vacation, you get a medal ceremony of your own and a tour of the Olympic Park after you've reached the finish line.

The $3,500 package also includes two nights in a suite.

Beverly Hills bungalow

Bungalow 5 at The Beverly Hills Hotel was a favorite haunt of actress Elizabeth Taylor. Picasa/The Beverly Hills Hotel

A luxury bungalow favored by Elizabeth Taylor could be home for the ultimate girls' weekend. The newly renovated Bungalow 5 at The Beverly Hills Hotel was home for no fewer than six of the legendary actress' eight honeymoons.

You and five of your friends can choose to relax with poolside yoga or a massage -- both included -- perhaps while sipping champagne and enjoying lavender macaroons made in honor of Taylor. The price for the package, inspired by the 1989 film "Troop Beverly Hills," even includes pink eye masks and striped pink and white pajamas.

The lavish experience is available for $15,000 per night.

The Beverly Hills Hotel , 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210; +1 310 276 2251

Exploring Chicago by air and water

There aren't many more luxurious ways to explore the Windy City than via chopper and boat, and The Peninsula Chicago offers guests the chance to experience both -- with a few extras thrown in too.

First you're chauffeured to the start of your helicopter tour, which winds its way through the skyline for some spectacular views -- and photo ops.

Then you hit the waves of Lake Michigan for a 30-minute Sea Dog Cruise at speeds of up to 45 mph. Once you're back at the hotel -- and dried off -- you'll find gifts waiting including a chocolate replica of the famed John Hancock building and a Chicago Lego set.

The air and water package is $1,600 for two adults and two children, exclusive of accommodation. Rooms at The Peninsula Chicago start from $399 a night for a Superior Room.

The Peninsula Chicago , 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611; +1 312-337-2888

Ultimate ski experience out West

If skiing and wildlife is your bag, it doesn't get any better than this combination package with Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Vail, Colorado. Luckily. NetJets are on hand to take the strain out of travel with private jet transfers.

Over six days and five nights, you kick off with backcountry skiing in Jackson Hole with an Olympian before taking a private safari in the National Elk Refuge.

A move to Vail then brings fun including heli-skiing and lunch atop a mountain prepared by the resort's chef. Call +1 (416) 613-9671 for full package details. Rate is $14,500 per person, for a group of 6 people total.