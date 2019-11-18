(CNN) — Although Budapest's stunning architecture and unique tourist attractions are world renowned, many travelers flock here to sample therapeutic waters from the 118 natural thermal springs that flow through the "City of Spas."

You'll find everything from Zen-inspired spa retreats to traditional Turkish Baths in Hungary's capital, but its luxury spa experience is the pièce de résistance, with a whole host of bespoke spa and treatment options on offer.

We've compiled the definitive list to help you navigate your way around the best luxury spas in Budapest when you travel here.

The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace is without a doubt the place to be seen while enjoying a relaxing luxury spa experience in Budapest.

Popular with A-listers, it houses a sauna, steam rooms, a whirlpool, a relaxation pool and Vichy shower treatment rooms.

The Touch of the Earth spa treatment, which uses locally sourced and handpicked ingredients such as lavender, salt, grape seed oil and Hungarian Moor Mud by Omorovicza, is highly rated.

Admission fee: Around $37.50. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Spa treatments are added extras.

Zafir Spa at the Párisi Udvar Hotel

The Zafir Spa is a great place to relax after a busy day in the city. Courtesy Parisi Udvar Hotel Budapest

Located in the heart of Budapest at the newly-opened Párisi Udvar Hotel, the Zafir Spa is one of the most charming boutique spas around.

With a Finnish sauna, infrared sauna, ice fountain, relaxation pool and steam bath on hand, along with a hi-tech fitness studio available to hotel guests and those booking spa treatments, it's a great place to unwind after a busy day touring the city.

The spas also holds three fully-equipped treatment rooms that provide special massages for couples, rejuvenating treatments, facials, hand and foot care manicure-pedicure and facial treatments.

Admission fee: Only available for hotel guests or for those who have booked a treatment. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, Petőfi Sándor u. 2-4, 1052 Budapest; +36 1 576 1600

The Royal Spa at the Corinthia Hotel

The Royal Spa at the Corinthia Hotel has a stunning 15-meter swimming pool. Corinthia Hotels

Housed in a spectacular Art Deco building, the Royal Spa at the Corinthia Hotel is the epitome of luxury.

While its 15-meter galleried swimming pool is the main attraction here, this lavish spa holds an array of relaxation rooms, saunas, a steam bath and hot tub.

ESPA treatments are also available for relaxing facials or body massages.

Admission fee: $33. Open daily from 6.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa

The Ritz-Carlton Spa is comprised of a fitness center, a spa and wellness area. Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Spa

Comprised of a fitness center, a spa and wellness area, the Ritz-Carlton Spa is definitely one of the stand out relaxation spots in Budapest.

Not only does it hold a sauna, steam room, thermal suites, hot tub and an eye-catching indoor pool, The Ritz-Carlton Spa also offers a full menu of treatments designed to heal, relax and renew.

While the 130 minute Royal Palace Ritual, which includes a full body exfoliation and a hot stone massage with aromatic oils, is its most popular offering, there are a whole host of massages and packages available.

Admission fee: $38. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton , Erzsébet krt. 9-10, 1051 Budapest; +36 1 429 5500

Kempinski The Spa

Kempinski The Spa feaures Finnish and bio saunas, a steam room, a Kneipp-bench, and a tepidarium. Courtesy Kempinski The Spa - Budapest

Situated in downtown Budapest at the award-winning Kempinski Hotel Corvinus, Kempinski The Spa stretches across 525 square meters.

Guests can take advantage of the spa's fitness center, Finnish and bio saunas, steam room, Kneipp-bench, tepidarium and indoor pool and/or indulge in a variety of Elemental Herbology treatments and massages.

Kempinski The Spa's mud spa treatment, comprised of a rich natural healing mineral mud from the south of Hungary, is a stand out.

Admission fee: $35. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Kempinski , Erzsébet ter. 7-8, 1051 Budapest; +36 1 429 3777

Bridge Spa at Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge

Bridge Spa at Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge is based near to the Danube River. Courtesy Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge

Positioned on the banks of the River Danube, the Bridge Spa at Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge has a full range of treatments, such as facials, massages, manicures, pedicures and body wraps.

Visitors can also utilize the state-of-the art exercise equipment in the hotel's fitness area and rejuvenate in one of its on site Finnish saunas, or take a dip in the heated indoor swimming pool.

Admission fee: Treatments start at $45 and come with full use of the spa area. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at weekends. Treatment times vary.

Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge , Széchenyi tér 2, 1051 Budapest; +36 1 266 1234

New York Palace Spa

Guests can relax at New York Palace Spa's pool area, which is designed to resemble a cave. Courtesy New York Palace Budapest

A modern take on the luxury spa experience, the New York Palace Spa has an intriguingly designed pool area and an array of spa facilities, including a hot tub and relaxation rooms.

Guest can enjoy an extensive collection of therapeutic, anti-ageing and cosmetic treatments, some using the latest technology, to encourage holistic balancing of the mind, body and soul. There's also a fully-equipped 24-hour gym.

Admission fee: Treatments start at $40 and come with full use of the spa area. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New York Palace, Erzsébet krt. 9, 1073 Budapest; +36 1 866 6125

SPA InterContinental

Courtesy InterContinental

The SPA InterContinental provides guests with a luxurious pampering experience, with access to a heated indoor pool, steam cabin and sauna.

A variety of treatments are available, from relaxing massages, mud masks to manicures and pedicures.

The spa mainly uses Kaviczky products, made from locally sourced medicinal clay.

Admission fee: Treatments start at $40 and come with full use of the spa area. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Treatment times vary.

InterContinental Budapest, Apáczai Csere J. u. 12-14, 1052, Budapest; +36 1 327 6427

Harmony Spa at the Aria Hotel

Considered the best boutique spa in Budapest, The Harmony Spa at the Aria Hotel was named the Best Wellness Spa in Europe at the World Boutique Hotel Awards in 2018.

This luxury facility offers a vast array of treatments, including musically-inspired treatment packages, and state-of-the-art equipment, such as Hydro Rider Aqua Bicycles

Visitors can also enjoy a Finnish and infrared sauna, aromatic steam bath, private cabanas and a 35 foot indoor heated pool.

Admission fee: Starting from $30. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.