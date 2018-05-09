Luang Prabang, Laos: A one-minute tour

(CNN) — Looking for the perfect Southeast Asia destination that combines stunning scenery and cultural immersion?
Then here's the place for you: In northern Laos lies Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Long gone are the days when this former Laos capital was a travel secret -- today there's a wide variety of accommodations on offer ranging from budget to luxury. But laid-back Luang Prabang has still managed to retain its many charms.
It offers a rich mix of French colonial history, Buddhist ritual and natural beauty. Outside the town, you'll find caves, waterfalls, jungle and riverside villages that dot the Mekong River.
