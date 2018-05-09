DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Destination Laos

Luang Prabang, Laos: A one-minute tour

Published 9th May 2018
(CNN) — Looking for the perfect Southeast Asia destination that combines stunning scenery and cultural immersion?
Then here's the place for you: In northern Laos lies Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Long gone are the days when this former Laos capital was a travel secret -- today there's a wide variety of accommodations on offer ranging from budget to luxury. But laid-back Luang Prabang has still managed to retain its many charms.
It offers a rich mix of French colonial history, Buddhist ritual and natural beauty. Outside the town, you'll find caves, waterfalls, jungle and riverside villages that dot the Mekong River.
Check out the CNN Travel video at the top for a 60-second look at some of Luang Prabang's highlights.
