Basket-shaped building to become a luxury hotel

The former Longaberger Co. headquarters is set to get a new life as a hotel. (Photo: Shutterstock)
(CNN) — Ever envied your cat's ability to curl up to sleep in a basket? You're in luck.
Plans are in the works to convert a seven-story, picnic-basket-shaped building -- complete with handles -- into a luxury hotel.
The 1997 building, the former Longaberger Co. headquarters, is in Newark, Ohio.
Longaberger made, you guessed it, baskets, before the company moved out of the "Big Basket" a few years ago.
The newspaper reported Coon's announcement Monday that the eye-catching building will be turned into a hotel, slated to open in 2020.
A truly monumental replica.