Lonely Planet's best places to visit in Asia Pacific for 2019

(CNN) — From sweeping vineyards and turquoise oceans to gleaming city lights and 12th-century temples, there's no shortage of incredible destinations in Asia Pacific.

If you're struggling to pick which spot you should prioritize on your next vacation, Lonely Planet's new roundup of the region's best places to visit might help you along.

The publisher has released its Best in Asia list annually, but this year the remit expanded to included Australia New Zealand and the Pacific.

The top spot for 2019 was awarded to Margaret River and southern Western Australia, a region known for its wine, surfing and incredible coastline. Within the region, the white-sand Meelup Beach and foodie festivals including Gourmet Escape and the brilliantly named Truffle Kerfuffle.

Best of list

Singapore is fourth on Lonely Planet's list. Chris McGrath/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Coming in second on the list is Shikoku, Japan's fourth-largest island. It's gradually becoming more frequented by international visitors, says Lonely Planet, and has some great spots, including the Naruto whirlpools, Kōchi Castle and the Iya Valley.

Rounding out the top three is the Bay of Islands and Northland in New Zealand. Go there for subtropical islands, Māori heritage and stunning landscapes.

Fiji was praised by Lonely Planet for its commitment to sustainability. TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the list is the island city state of Singapore -- with its mouthwatering foodie scene, incredible airport and starring role in last year's blockbuster " Crazy Rich Asians " -- and Fiji: name-checked not just for its luscious jungles, but also its commitment to sustainability.

Fifth on the list is the Cook Islands. MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

"From solar-powered resorts that serve locally harvested food to coral reef restoration projects and limited plastic usage, this vulnerable island nation has moved headlong into eco-tourism," says Lonely Planet.

See below for the full list, and click through the gallery for all the inspiration you need to book those flights.

Lonely Planet's Best in Asia Pacific 2019:

1. Margaret River and Southern WA, Australia

2. Shikoku, Japan

3. Bay of Islands & Northland, New Zealand

4. Singapore

5. The Cook Islands

6. Central Vietnam

7. Fiji

8. Palawan, Philippines

9. Beijing, China