London (CNN) — Bags of white powder seized as part of a "huge drugs bust " at London's Gatwick Airport actually contained vegan cake ingredients, the British Transport Police said.

A member of staff at Purezza, a vegan restaurant with stores in London and Brighton, was transporting a suitcase filled with bags of cake mix when it was seized by police Wednesday afternoon.

The British Transport Police and the UK Home Office subsequently tested the bags, suspecting them to contain illegal drugs, before determining that the powder was, in fact, vegan cake mix.

"Officers were called to Gatwick Airport station at 1.34pm on August 28 after a suitcase was found containing 25 bags of powder," the British Transport Police told PA. "Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery."

"They were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return," the statement concluded.

On Twitter, the Sussex branch of the British Transport Police wrote , "huge drugs bust at Gatwick airport. In collaboration with @ukhomeoffice powders tested and discovered to be vegan cake ingredients. Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit. #cakefine."