Loch Ness 'monster' found in Scotland

(CNN) — He's the most famous Scot after Sean Connery and Braveheart -- and one of the world's most reclusive celebrities.

However, we finally have a high-quality scan of a 10-meter monster found in the depths of the world-famous Loch Ness -- complete with long neck and two humps.

This Loch Ness monster, sadly, is a film prop.

The Nessie-shaped beast was created for the 1970 film "The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes," directed by "Some Like It Hot" director Billy Wilder and starring British horror legend Christopher Lee.

The model was found by Munin, a robot being used by a survey team led by Norwegian company Kongsberg Maritime as part of a project organised by tourism body VisitScotland