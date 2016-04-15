DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Search
Menu
View Video
00:50

Loch Ness 'monster' found in Scotland

CNN StaffUpdated 3rd April 2018
(CNN) — He's the most famous Scot after Sean Connery and Braveheart -- and one of the world's most reclusive celebrities.
However, we finally have a high-quality scan of a 10-meter monster found in the depths of the world-famous Loch Ness -- complete with long neck and two humps.
This Loch Ness monster, sadly, is a film prop.
The Nessie-shaped beast was created for the 1970 film "The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes," directed by "Some Like It Hot" director Billy Wilder and starring British horror legend Christopher Lee.
MORE: 10 of Scotland's spectacular castles
The model was found by Munin, a robot being used by a survey team led by Norwegian company Kongsberg Maritime as part of a project organised by tourism body VisitScotland.
Kongsberg's Craig Wallace told CNN, "'The vehicle is providing insight to the Loch's depths as never before imagined. Finding Nessie was, of course, an unexpected bonus!"
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies