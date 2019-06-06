Power outage at LAX airport leaves travelers stranded as airlines cancel flights

(CNN) — Parts of Los Angeles International Airport were left without light and power for about three and a half hours Wednesday night, causing the cancellation, delay and diversion of flights.

The power went out at around 6:10 p.m. local time, a spokesperson for the airport said. It was restored just after 10 p.m., the airport announced, saying that it was working to resume operations.

Terminals 1, 7 and 8 experienced an extended power disruption and as a result "several flights had been delayed, diverted or canceled," the airport said.

While there was emergency lighting during the outage, it was only enough for passengers to find their way around, and much of the airport was left dark, CNN affiliate KTLA reported. The outage also disrupted the use of jet bridges.

David Andres Espinoza was a passenger on a flight that flew in during the outage. He told CNN that he was stuck on the plane for about half an hour so portable stairs could be brought in.

A spokeswoman for Southwest Airlines told CNN "all incoming flights have been diverted and all remaining flights for the evening have been canceled."

That amounts to about 40 flights, spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said. The airline plans to resume a normal schedule Thursday morning.