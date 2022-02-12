Traveling to Las Vegas during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

(CNN) — If you're planning to travel to Las Vegas, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Nevada lifted its indoor mask mandate on February 10.

There are no restrictions on domestic travel to Las Vegas or the state of Nevada, but testing and vaccination requirements apply for most international arrivals to the United States.

What's on offer?

This is America's playground for adults, and gambling is the star attraction.

For those not swayed by the allure of slot machines and roulette wheels, Las Vegas has emerged as a major foodie destination. Comedians, singers and other entertainers also set up shop here.

The lights of the Las Vegas Strip at night are a spectacle unto themselves, and nearby desert escapes are outstanding.

Who can go

There are no restrictions on domestic travel to Las Vegas.

Fully vaccinated international travelers are now allowed entry into the United States, including Las Vegas. The United States currently has no Covid-19 travel bans against specific nations.

What are the restrictions?

Unvaccinated travelers from abroad are no longer allowed to enter the United States, with very limited exceptions. Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children younger than 18.

Every air traveler entering the United States needs a negative Covid-19 test result. Passengers are required to get a test within one day before their flight to the United States departs and to provide documentation of their lab results. Or they must provide documentation of having recently recovered from Covid-19.

The one-day window for testing applies to all international arrivals, including US citizens, and is part of a general tightening of US travel rules because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Las Vegas, as well as the rest of Nevada, doesn't have any testing or vaccination requirements on domestic travelers arriving for a vacation from within the US or its territories.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated delay travel

What's the Covid situation?

As of February 12, there have been more than 504,000 confirmed and probable cases and more than 7,200 deaths in Clark County, Nevada, since the start of the pandemic. Las Vegas is the largest city in Clark County , which has about 2.67 million residents and accounts for about 73% of the state's total population

As of February 10, there was a seven-day average test positivity rate of 14%, down from a peak of 42.9% on January 9.

These figures are updated by the Southern Nevada Health District . Click on the link to get more detailed statistics and breakdowns.

What can visitors expect?

The big draws in Vegas -- casinos, shows, hotels and restaurants -- are open (though a Covid outbreak could affect an individual location or venue, such as Adele's planned residency at Caesars Palace ).

The state of Nevada lifted its indoor mask mandate on February 10.

In a news conference, Gov. Steve Sisolak said, "Now is the appropriate time for me to announce that Nevada will rescind our mask mandate, effective immediately."

Sisolak said the state was better equipped to fight the pandemic, citing at-home testing kits and the decrease in overall cases and hospitalizations in the state.

You can check hotel websites -- such as The Wynn and MGM Resorts -- before you go to see their Covid safety measures.

Also, masks are still required on all public transportation and transportation hubs per guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you need to get a Covid-19 test while you are visiting Las Vegas, click here for locations

Resources

