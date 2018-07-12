(CNN) — Do not adjust your screen settings: the crazily vibrant colors of this lake in Australia are all natural.

A rare flood has transformed the country's Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre from an arid salty basin to a spectacular, watery oasis -- a striking spectrum of colors, from aquamarine blue to rose pink and bright white.

The salt dilutes the water and causes algae to grow, creating the colors in the water. Courtesy Lachlan Swan

Water only floods the desert lake -- which is the lowest point on the continent -- every three to 10 years. It becomes completely flooded only three times every 160 years.

The reason for the multi-colored hue? The salt dilutes the water and causes algae to grow.

This natural phenomenon doesn't happen often. Courtesy Lachlan Swan

The lake has flooded this year because of water from heavy tropical rains in Queensland made the journey 100 kilometers across the Australian outback.

Seeing the lake from above is an incredible experience. Courtesy Lachlan Swan

Tourists and photographers have been flocking to the lake to admire this incredible spectacle. No one knows how long it'll remain flooded and for some it could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

When the water comes, wildlife follows and pelicans can be seen dotted around the bright-colored water.