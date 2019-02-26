(CNN) — Already a popular tourist city, Hanoi is about to get even bigger exposure this week thanks to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with US President Donald Trump

The Vietnamese capital's historic architecture, cultural attractions and fantastic eats will all provide a colorful sideshow to this international spectacle.

But for many travelers planning their own Hanoi visit right now, the main question on their minds may well be: Where are Trump and Kim staying?

Well it looks like Kim has checked into the Melia Hanoi. His motorcade pulled up to the five-star property on Wednesday morning, following Kim's two-and-a-half-day train journey from North Korea that covered more than 2,800 miles.

A Spanish hotel brand

Part of the Spain-headquartered Melia Hotels International chain, the Melia Hanoi opened on Ly Thuong Kiet Street in 1999.

A 21-story property made up of 306 rooms and suites, it's located in the historic heart of the city and is within walking distance of pretty Hoan Kiem Lake and the rumored site of the summit -- Government Guest House.

Should Kim feel like visiting his compatriots over at the North Korea Embassy, it's less than one mile away.

The hotel itself has several different room options, starting with the basic deluxe room and moving up the price scale to the 68-square-meter "Level Suite," which has a separate living room and access to an executive lounge. There's also a single Grand Suite, which is 135 square meters.

But the top room -- and we're willing to bet this is where Kim's staying -- is the 185-square-meter Presidential Suite.

Offering a dramatic view of the city's Hoan Kiem Lake and Red River, it's on the 22nd floor and includes a master bedroom as well as a separate living room, dining room and work space.

Melia's Oasis Spa offers a variety of relaxing treatments.

As for dining/drinks, the Melia Hanoi has two main restaurants as well as two lounges. The El Patio Restaurant features an international buffet and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. El Oriental, meanwhile, serves Vietnamese and Thai cuisine.

Other facilities include a fitness center, outdoor pool and a spa/beauty salon -- perfect for some post-summit self-care.

Kim travels in style

Though the Melia is one of Hanoi's top five-star offerings, it's not quite as luxurious as the hotel Kim checked into for last year's Singapore summit with Trump -- the St. Regis.

That hotel's 335-square-meter St. Regis Presidential Suite is filled with hand-painted silk panels, a baby grand piano and original works by big-name artists including Marc Chagall.