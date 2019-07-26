The lavish water park with spa treatments and 'minimal' waiting lines

(CNN) — The words "water" and "park" tend to conjure up images of screaming children, long lines and bad food.

But Mexican tourism developer Grupo Vidanta has turned this idea on its head by launching a brand new boutique water park that offers spa treatments and lavish cabanas along with state-of-the-art rides.

Based at the Vidanta Riviera Maya resort in Mexico, Jungala Aqua Experience is about as exclusive as family attractions get.

Luxury attraction

Jungala Aqua Experience offers on-site spa treatments. Courtesy Grupo Vidanta

Set inside a world of sky-high tree formations, caves and waterfalls, the water park, which officially opened earlier this month, aims to provide guests with an immersive experience like no other.

Highlights include the Aqua Play Rain Fortress, the largest interactive play structure in the world, as well as one of only a few wave pools in the world with natural beach sand.

Jungala also boasts a one-kilometer-long lazy river, the longest in Latin America, as well as top bar and dining options such as the On the Waves Snack Hall, Mojito Bendito Bar, Sand-gria Bar and the Cocoyol Pool Bar.

Those who book a deluxe VIP cabana receive a personalized service that includes Champagne, a fruit and dessert platter and multiple floors and rooms with exclusive amenities.

VIP treatment

Guests can book VIP cabanas for the day. Courtesy Grupo Vidanta

There are also stylish boutiques and stores on site, stocking a wide range of clothing, crafts and souvenirs.

"It has always been our goal to offer the most extraordinary vacation experiences for guests, and the opening of the Jungala at Vidanta Riviera Maya will further enhance that by providing another entertainment outlet with deluxe touches," says Iván Chávez, Grupo Vidanta's Executive Vice President.

"In order to preserve the high quality of the experience, Jungala will have a set daily capacity of guests to minimize lines and maximize fun. The boutique park will offer bespoke services throughout."

It's one of several new water parks to have opened their doors this year.

Island H20 Live!, which features an interactive lazy river and the world's only looping video-embedded water slide, launched in Orlando earlier this month, while New York's largest indoor water attraction, Kartrite Indoor Resort & Waterpark, is another new addition to the world of water parks.

Dubai's Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, which is part of Atlantis, The Palm, will be expanded in 2020 to include a 34-meter tower with 12 new slides and the 449-meter water coaster ProSlide Mammoth BLAST.

High quality experience

Jungala opens at the Vidanta Riviera Maya resort in Mexico on June 22. Courtesy Grupo Vidanta

The park is open to Vidanta resort guests as well as members of the public seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices start at $59 for children and $79 for adults, which includes access to the park, towels, lockers, free Wi-Fi, concierge service and shower access.

Guests can also opt for a gold package with an added meal and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, for an extra $20 per person.