July 4th fireworks events: Dazzling pyrotechnic shows are back on for 2021

Editor's Note — Watch CNN's "Fourth in America Special," which will air starting 7 p.m. ET Sunday, July 4. Anchors Dana Bash, Don Lemon, Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera will host coverage as the United States celebrates its independence and collective effort to overcome Covid-19 pandemic.

(CNN) — After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, many places in the United States known for their Fourth of July celebrations will be back in action for 2021.

And the highlight of many of those celebrations? An awe-inspiring display of fireworks, of course. Those who can't make the trips to enjoy the shows in person can catch many of them on live streams and TV broadcasts.

From our biggest population centers to smaller cities and towns, CNN Travel has rounded up some of the top places across America to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks and when to go (all times are local).

Addison, Texas

Addison, a small town in the Dallas metro area, has a big fireworks show. Courtesy Town of Addison

Saturday, July 3 | Addison Kaboom Town! This Dallas County town has a population of about 15,300, but it puts on a show that is supposed to impress any "bigger is better" Texan.

. While tickets for the celebration in Addison Park Circle are sold out, restaurants and hotels still have watch-party packages. The town will have a live stream on its YouTube channel . A "Freedom Flyover" patriotic airshow starts at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Find out more here

Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, July 4 | Thunder on the Mountain: Alabama's biggest city puts on a memorable fireworks display against the backdrop of the colossal Vulcan, the world's largest cast iron statue.

. Vulcan Park and Museum will close at 6 p.m. to prepare for the show. VisitVulcan.com says prime viewing locations include Five Points South, Homewood, Vestavia, Mountain Brook and the UAB campus. The 9 p.m. show will be televised. Find out more here

Boston

Boston has one of the most anticipated July 4th fireworks shows in the country. Kyle Klein

Sunday, July 4 | Fireworks and Pops Concert: This annual event is beloved not only in Boston but across New England. In 2021, the fireworks and the concert will be held in different locations.

Find out more at Boston Discovery Guide | Boston.gov | Boston Pops. The fireworks portion stays in Beantown, with a show at Boston Common starting at 10:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Boston Pops Independence Day concert will be held at Tanglewood in Western Massachusetts. Tickets are sold out, but will be broadcast from 8 to 11 p.m.

Clear Lake, Iowa

Sunday, July 4 | Celebrating American Independence: People from Minneapolis and Des Moines who want some small-town Independence Day charm without giving up a big show can head to little Clear Lake.

. This town of about 7,600 is serious about marking American independence. Events stretch out from Wednesday, June 30, to Monday, July. 5. The topper -- Clear Lake's renowned fireworks shows -- starts at 10 p.m. Find out more here

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sunday, July 4 | 4th of July Spectacular: Wouldn't it be nice to listen to the Beach Boys before watching fireworks shot over balmy ocean waters? People in Fort Lauderdale will be able to do both this year.

. The Beach Boys perform live from 7:30 to 9 p.m., and the seaside fireworks show starts immediately afterward. You can even take water taxis to the event. Find out more here

Las Vegas

Sunday, July 4 | Las Vegas Strip Fireworks: So much of Vegas is literally a gamble, but it's a pretty safe bet that Vegas will put on a dazzling fireworks show.

. In fact, there will be various shows and events all over the area. But the biggest display will be on the Strip at 11 p.m., when fireworks will be shot off simultaneously from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, The Aria, Planet Hollywood, Treasure Island, The Venetian, The STRAT and the new Resorts World. Find out more here

Nashville, Tennessee

Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Cumberland River in 2016. Mark Humphrey/AP

Sunday, July 4 | Let Freedom Sing! The capital of Tennessee and of country music aims to deliver big in 2021: Country superstars and the largest fireworks show in the booming city's history.

Brad Paisley is the headliner for the musical festivities. The entertainment starts at 4 p.m., and Paisley is set to take stage a little after 8 p.m.

Find out more: Fireworks | Entertainment | Schedule. The fireworks show, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony, is slated to start at 9:30 p.m. The city plans four major firing areas downtown to cover more space over the scenic Cumberland River.

New York City

The Empire State Building (left) and the Chrysler Building can be seen in the background during the Macy's 2017 fireworks show from Queens. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday, July 4 | Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: The folks at Macy's don't rest their laurels on the Thanksgiving Parade. For summer, they put on the largest fireworks show in the nation.

. Macy's says it has worked to provide up to two miles of public viewing space for the free show. Live broadcast coverage of entertainment -- including Reba McEntire and Black Pumas -- starts at 8 p.m. Around 9:45 p.m., fireworks will be shot from barges in the East River. Find out more here

Pasadena, California

Sunday, July 4 | AmericaFest: Held at the iconic Rose Bowl, the in-person show is back after going virtual last year. The theme for 2021 is "Celebrating America's Perseverance."

Find out more: Visit Pasadena | Rose Bowl Stadium. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. with motocross shows scheduled for 6:30 and 8 p.m. The fireworks are set to go off at 9 p.m. This is a paid event, but areas around the stadium can provide fireworks views.

Philadelphia

Sunday, July 4 | Wawa Welcome America: The city where the whole independence thing was made official goes large for this holiday, with 16 days of events that started on Juneteenth.

Find out more: Wawa concert | FVisit Philadelphia. The concert begins at 7 p.m. It culminates at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. People who want to watch the show from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway can begin arriving at 8 p.m. in the area between Eakins Oval and Logan Circle.

San Diego

San Diego's Big Bay Boom is a popular favorite in Southern California. Frank Duenzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Sunday, July 4 | Big Bay Boom: Southern Californians have good options for fireworks shows. Those around San Diego get the treat of Big Bay Boom, during which fireworks are set off from four barges in San Diego Bay.

. Suggested viewing locations are Coronado Ferry Landing, Harbor Island. Shelter Island, the Marina District and North Embarcadero. And then anyone with a boat has great viewing options. The fireworks start at 9 p.m. and will broadcast live on several outlets in California. Find out more here

St. Louis

Fireworks light up the night sky over the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse as part of an Independence Day celebration in 2019. Jeff Roberson/AP

Sunday, July 4 | Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: Missouri's largest city has an enviable backdrop for a fireworks show: the Gateway Arch and the mighty Mississippi River.

Find out more here. Fair Saint Louis says it's going to be the largest July 4 fireworks it has ever produced. The show will start at about 9:40 p.m. Fair Saint Louis said it hopes "spectators will enjoy the fireworks show wherever they can safely view it, including by streaming live at home with their families or by watching from downtown restaurants and hotels in support of local businesses."

Washington, DC

Sunday, July 4 | A Capitol Fourth and July 4th Fireworks: No roundup of July 4th celebrations and fireworks shows is complete without an entry from the nation's capital.

The 41st annual Capitol Fourth concert, hosted by Vanessa Williams, will be broadcast on PBS, though it will be recorded this year out of pandemic precautions. It starts at 8 p.m.

Canceled celebrations