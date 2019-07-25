DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
You can now swim among tanks at Jordan's underwater military museum

Amy Woodyatt, CNNUpdated 25th July 2019
TOPSHOT - A handout picture released by Jordan's Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on July 23, 2019 shows a sunken Jordanian Armed Forces' Khalid battle tank on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, submerged to be part of a new underwater military museum. (Photo by - / Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT AQABA SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE AUTHORTY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS-/AFP/Getty Images
(CNN) — Tanks, a combat helicopter, anti-aircraft guns and an army crane: You might expect to see them on a military base, but less so to swim among them at a dive site in the Red Sea.
Jordan has launched its first underwater military museum off the Red Sea coast, and local authorities and the armed forces spent seven days sinking defense hardware off the coast of diving resort city Aqaba.
The project offers "a new and unique museum experience" where adventure-loving tourists can experience "the interaction between sports, the environment and the display pieces," according to the Jordanian state news agency Petra.
19 antique pieces, provided by the country's armed forces, have been submerged at depths of up to 28 meters (92 feet) at the Underwater Military Museum Dive Site. They include tanks of different sizes, an ambulance, a military crane, a personnel carrier and anti-aircraft guns and helicopters.
The dive site, launched on Wednesday by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), was designed to integrate with the existing coral reef, authorities said.
A decommissioned Jordanian Armed Forces' AH-1 Cobra helicopter is submerged into the waters of the Red Sea as part of preparations for a new underwater military museum.
KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images
Bahrain is also climbing aboard the new trend in underwater tourism, sinking a Boeing 747 airplane off the artificial island complex Diyar Al Muharraq to attract divers and tourists.
Turkey is also seeking to attract tourists in a similar manner, scuttling an Airbus jet near its northwestern coast to serve as a diving hotspot.
The modified aircraft was sunk off the Gallipoli Peninsula in an effort to attract thrill-seeking divers from around the world.
An Airbus was also lowered into the waters of the Gallipoli Peninsula coast a couple of years ago to become an artificial reef.
CNN's Nada Altaher and Francesca Street contributed to this report.
