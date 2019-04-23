(CNN) — Passengers flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport will soon be able to witness spectacular views of its famous runways from what could be one of the coolest pools on the planet.

Due to launch on May 15, the highly-anticipated TWA Hotel features an impressive rooftop infinity pool complete with an observation deck where you can see as far as Jamaica Bay.

The pool, which measures 64 feet long (19.5 meters), is said to have been inspired by the infinity edge pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

Open 365 days a year, it will transform into a "pool-cuzzi" during winter, when its filtered water can be heated to up to 100 Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).

Vantage point

A computer-generated image of the new TWA Hotel, due to open on May 15.

"Our rooftop pool provides a JFK runway view that rivals an air traffic controller's vantage point," says Tyler Morse, CEO and managing partner of MCR and MORSE Development, the developer and lead investor of the hotel project.

"There's simply no better place for plane spotting, and enjoying a cocktail, in the world."

New renderings of the hotel, a redesign and re-imaging of the iconic TWA (Trans World Airlines) Flight Center by Eero Saarinen, were released this week, showcasing the pool, which overlooks runway 4L/22R.

Based in two low-rise buildings, the TWA Hotel will boast 512 guest rooms, featuring classic Hollywood-inspired interiors and floor-to-ceiling, full-width soundproof windows.

Retro hotel

The retro hotel features 512 "ultra-quiet" guest rooms.

There are also six restaurants and eight bars, one of which is based inside a Lockheed Constellation L-1649A Starliner, along with a 10,000-square-foot fitness center that's been dubbed the 'world's biggest hotel gym."

The TWA Hotel also holds a museum with exhibits devoted to the glamorous jet age as well as the history of TWA.

"From the moment guests and visitors arrive at the TWA hotel, they will find themselves immersed in the ethos of 1962's rich culture, architecture, sights, sounds and ambiance," Morse explained earlier this year.

"The attention to the smallest of details permeates the entire guest room experience, paying homage to the magnificent landmark and special time in American history."