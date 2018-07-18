(CNN) — Twenty-five years ago, "Jurassic Park" brought velociraptors to a new generation -- and broke a few box office records in the meantime.

It also had the unlikely benefit of turning Jeff Goldblum, who played Dr. Ian Malcolm in the film, into a sex symbol.

Now, to commemorate both of those events, a 25-foot, 330-pound statue of Goldblum in character as Dr. Malcolm -- more specifically, as a reclining, open-shirted Dr. Malcolm -- has appeared in London next to the famous Tower Bridge.

The statue will be on display through July 26, giving Jeff-loving Instagrammers plenty of time to visit.

The easiest way to star in a picture with Jeff Goldblum. John Phillips/Getty Images

Although the movie doesn't have any specific connection to London -- it wasn't filmed or set there -- that doesn't seem to bother the fans who are already flocking to the statue.

The #JurassicJeff hashtag on Instagram and Twitter is filling up with mentions.

"This monstrously large Jeff Goldblum is how I like to imagine the man himself in his true form," Helen McClory, author of the Goldblum-themed flash fiction collection " The Goldblum Variations ," told CNN Travel . "Or how he would have appeared in the age of megafauna."

While the latest installment in the rebooted franchise, " Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom ," starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is in theaters now, the original Steven Spielberg-directed "Jurassic Park" still has a significant cult following.

And this isn't the first time that a giant replica of an actor has shown up in London.

In 2013, an enormous fiberglass Colin Firth, in his costume as Mr. Darcy from " Pride and Prejudice ," was placed in the Serpentine in Hyde Park, also with an open shirt. It seems like there's a trend about.