DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu

Japanese zoo staff chase furry fake lion in escape drill

Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN Published 24th June 2019
Tobe Zoo in Japan held a lion escape drill on June 22, 2019.
(CNN) — A lion escapes from its zoo enclosure and charges into a net-wielding member of zoo staff before being tranquilized and captured.
The Tobe Zoo in Japan held a lion escape drill on June 22.
The Tobe Zoo in Japan held a lion escape drill on June 22.
Tobe Zoo/Facebook
This scene, which unfolded on Saturday at the Tobe Zoological Park in Ehime Prefecture, Japan, would have been quite terrifying if it weren't a drill and the "lion" a member of staff in a furry costume.
As visitors are hurried away, the would-be lion ambles around on two legs, under the skeptical gaze of the zoo's real lions, a zoo video published by Japanese news agency Mainichi News Group shows.
The drill was intended to prepare staff and visitors for an emergency situation after an earthquake.
The zoo noted on its official Facebook page that similar drills take place every year, but this is the first time they have held one while the park was open.
No humans or animals were hurt during the drill.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource