Travel to Japan during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

(CNN) — If you're planning to travel to Japan, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Japan was lauded for containing the virus during the first wave but has seen a surge in cases, with a major spike in November and December.

Prime Minister Suga announced on February 9 that all foreign nationals would be barred from entering the country, but did not specify a start date or give details about how this would be implemented. The Tokyo Olympics are still scheduled to take place in July despite protests.

Eight people involved with the Olympic torch relay have tested positive for Covid. On May 2, Japan reported 5,900 new infections and the number of patients with "severe symptoms" hit a record high of 1,050.

Although all foreign nationals have been barred from attending the Olympics in summer 2021 and are mostly unable to enter the country, Japanese authorities announced that they are considering testing any foreigner entering the country for the newer coronavirus variants.

Japanese officials have announced plans to vaccinate all the Olympic and Paralympic athletes who come to the country to compete in the Games. However, the rollout of vaccines across the country has been slower than expected, and large swaths of the national signup database crashed on May 12.

Currently, ten prefectures are under emergency measures: Aichi, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Hokkaido, Hyogo, Kyoto, Okinawa, Okayama, Osaka and Tokyo.

An additional three -- Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto -- have strict social controls in place but are not formally labeled as being under emergency measures.

What's on offer

A heady mix of the cutting edge and deeply traditional, Japan remains a major draw for travelers from all over the globe. Whether participating in a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto, scouring Tokyo's Akihabara district for tech bargains or soaking in a hot onsen in the forests of Tohoku, this is a country that leaves its mark on all who visit.

Who can go

Japan has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world, with 152 countries on its prohibited list. Visitors from Australia, Brunei, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam may enter the country, although those traveling from China and South Korea can only arrive into the country via Tokyo Narita airport. Additionally, those traveling for study, work or to join family (subject to visa requirements) may enter. That said, there are many exceptions and the rules change constantly. Consult MOFA for the latest information.

Prime Minister Suga announced on January 14 that the borders would close to all foreign nationals, although there were no specifics on beginning and ending dates. He also did not specify whether this would apply to foreign citizens with Japanese residency.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers from permitted destinations must undertake a 14-day quarantine, although it is possible to request a PCR test on arrival. A negative result allows you to finish quarantine.

Those traveling under Japan's revised business travel rules will need to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, signed and stamped by the laboratory where it was taken. While they will not need to self-isolate, they will need to provide details of their movements for the following two weeks and not use public transport.

Four prefectures -- covering Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo -- will be entering states of emergency from April 25 to May 11, according to Japanese media, with the option to continue past these dates depending on the local virus situation. During states of emergency, bars and restaurants will close by 8 p.m. and large-scale events are capped at 5,000 people.

What's the Covid situation?

After low infection rates in the first wave, Japan has seen a sharp increase in cases, which have steadily increased since a state of emergency was lifted in March.

As of May 21, Japan has reported 705,641 confirmed cases of the virus and 12,006 deaths.

The vaccine rollout has been slow compared to others in Asia due to a shortage of medical professionals and a lack of syringes. Only about two percent of Japanese residents have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine. The government plans to open large-scale vaccination facilities in Osaka and Tokyo in order to speed up the process.

The Health Ministry formally approved two Covid-19 vaccines (Moderna and AstraZeneca) on May 21. Both are approved for anyone aged 18 and over.

What can visitors expect?

While much of Japan remains open for business, cities are far quieter than usual and the government has the right to request the closure of businesses in areas of high transmission. Masks must be worn in public.

