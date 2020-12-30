Travel to Japan during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 28.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Japan, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Japan was lauded for containing the virus during the first wave but has seen a surge in cases, with a major spike in November and December. Entry to the country remains limited mainly to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.

What's on offer

A heady mix of the cutting edge and deeply traditional, Japan remains a major draw for travelers from all over the globe. Whether participating in a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto, scouring Tokyo's Akihabara district for tech bargains or soaking in a hot onsen in the forests of Tohoku, this is a country that leaves its mark on all who visit.

Who can go

Japan has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world, with 152 countries on its prohibited list. Visitors from Australia, Brunei, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam may enter the country, although those traveling from China and South Korea can only arrive into the country via Tokyo Narita airport. Additionally, those traveling for study, work or to join family (subject to visa requirements) may enter.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers from permitted destinations must undertake a 14-day quarantine, although it is possible to request a PCR test on arrival. A negative result allows you to finish quarantine.

Those traveling under Japan's revised business travel rules will need to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, signed and stamped by the laboratory where it was taken. While they will not need to self-isolate, they will need to provide details of their movements for the following two weeks and not use public transport.

What's the Covid situation?

After low infection rates in the first wave, Japan has seen a sharp increase in cases. It hit a record 2,387 daily cases on December 9, with Tokyo hospital capacity under the spotlight. The Japanese government's 'Go To Travel' scheme, which subsidizes domestic tourism in a bid to boost the economy, has been blamed by some for the rise in positive infections.

What can visitors expect?

While much of Japan remains open for business, cities are far quieter than usual and the government has the right to request the closure of businesses in areas of high transmission. Masks must be worn in public.

