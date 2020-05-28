No screaming, please: Japan amusement parks issue new Covid-19 guidelines

(CNN) — Thrill seekers in Japan will soon get to enjoy their favorite roller coasters again now that amusement parks around the country are reopening.

But there's one request they might struggle with: No screaming.

With Japan lifting the state of emergency this week, a group of major theme park operators has introduced a set of guidelines on how to ensure the safety of both guests and staff in the face of Covid-19.

Theme parks in Japan have issued guidelines suggesting visitors keep quiet and wear masks while on rides, making scenes like this a thing of the past. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Many of the items are to be expected, recommending increased sanitizing measures, regular body temperature checks and face mask use while emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

But some items will likely take visitors by surprise. Namely, a suggestion that theme parks encourage visitors riding outdoor attractions, including roller coasters, to avoid shouting or cheering -- a tough ask, given how wild some of the country's rides are.

The guidelines also say that if it's difficult for some employees to wear masks due to the nature of their work -- for example entertainers, such as haunted house staff -- they should keep at least one meter away from visitors.

Visitors wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at the Tochinoki Family Land amusement park on May 17, 2020 in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Customer service may also be compromised, note the guidelines, as conversations should be kept as short as possible.

"As a new style of customer service, even when you're wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors," says one of the suggestions.

The guidelines were issued by the East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, which are made up of more than 30 major amusement park operators in Japan, including Oriental Land Company (operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea) and Universal Studios Japan.

Legoland Japan, in Nagoya, reopened to visitors on May 23, 2020. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Aside from the published guidelines, some amusement parks have implemented their own rules.

Fuji-Q Highland , a theme park at the foot of Fuji Mountain that's famous for its haunted house experience, is only opening its outdoor attractions and only allowing entry to visitors living in Yamanashi, Nagano, Niigata and Shizuoka prefectures.