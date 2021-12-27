Japan cancels more than 100 flights due to heavy snow

Tokyo — More than 100 domestic flights in Japan were grounded on Sunday due to heavy snow in the northern and western parts of the country, Japan's two biggest airlines said.

ANA Holdings had halted 79 flights as of 4 p.m. Tokyo time, affecting about 5,100 passengers, said Hiroaki Hayakawa, an operations director for the airline.

Japan Airlines Co (JAL) had canceled 49 flights as of 4 p.m. Tokyo time, affecting 2,460 passengers, a representative with the airline's operations division said.