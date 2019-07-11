DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu

Japanese airport hotel puts flight simulator in room

Joshua Berlinger and Yoko Wakatsuki, CNNUpdated 11th July 2019
A flight simulator in has been installed in one room in the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu.
Tokyo (CNN) — If you've ever gotten off a long flight and thought to yourself, "I miss being on a plane," then the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu has the room for you.
The airport hotel near Tokyo's Haneda International Airport has installed a full flight simulator inside one of its rooms that guests can book for 90-minute flying sessions.
Guests can simulate the flight from Haneda to Itami airport in Osaka.
Guests can simulate the flight from Haneda to Itami airport in Osaka.
Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu
The machine simulates the experience of piloting a Boeing 737-800, flying from Haneda to Osaka's Itami Airport with an instructor on hand to help. Using the simulator costs 30,000 Yen ($277), while booking the room for the night is an additional 25,300 Yen ($234). Guests aren't allowed to operate the simulator themselves.
Aki Hagiwara, a public relations manager at the hotel, said it cost about 10 million yen ($92,000) to outfit the room. While she was unwilling to disclose sales figures, she said the hotel has gotten positive reaction from enthusiasts.
It cost about $92,000 to install the simulator in the room.
It cost about $92,000 to install the simulator in the room.
Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu
The idea to install the flight simulator came from the hotel's general manager, Hagiwara said.
The company was looking for a way to differentiate itself from the thousands of other hotels in Tokyo. Hagiwara said the company decided to embrace the airport theme in order to attract aviation enthusiasts as well as transit passengers, the typical clientele for hotels near airports.
The "Superior Cockpit Room" is open for booking starting July 18.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource