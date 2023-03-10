Ghibli Park Opening Thumb 1
See why Japan's newest theme park has no rides
01:36 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
Ghibli Park Opening Thumb 1
See why Japan's newest theme park has no rides
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boeing 747 DV 1
Boeing 747: How the 'Queen of the Skies' redefined the way we fly
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
algerian store tz
Why this London coffee shop attracts customers from around the world
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yakutsk russia extreme cold lon orig na
See what life is like inside one of the world's coldest places
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lauren Davis, excavation manager of the southern district at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), shows discovered ostrich egg fragments dating over 4000 years old next to an ancient fire pit at a site in the dunes near Nitzana along the Israel-Egypt border in the western Negev desert on January 12, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
4,000-year-old eggs discovered near ancient fire pit
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Clint Henderson The Points Guy SCREENGRAB
Travel expert explains why you should book your dream vacation now
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fireworks light up the sky in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
See countries around the world ring in 2023 with a bang
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
passenger luggage reunion
Watch passenger's enthusiastic reunion with his missing luggage
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Buttigieg vpx
'Completely melted down': Buttigieg reacts to Southwest Airlines chaos
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
refugee sisters reunite stranger 2
Sisters reunite with stranger who helped them 20 years ago
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 16: Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare International Airport on December 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Airlines are expecting travel this holiday season to be comparable to pre-pandemic levels. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Arctic blast threatens holiday travel
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hawaiian airlines turbulence passengers affl sot contd vpx_00000601.png
See inside of Hawaiian Airlines plane rocked by turbulence
02:04
Now playing
- Source: KHNL
CNN  — 

Japanese authorities have vowed to take action following reports that visitors to a theme park showcasing scenes from beloved animated films have been taking indecent photographs of themselves with statues of the characters.

In February, photos were posted to social media showing men “pretending to sexually assault young female characters” in Ghibli Park, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper reported.

Artworks from the movie "Spirited Away" can be found at Ghibli's Grand Warehouse in Ghibli Park.
Artworks from the movie "Spirited Away" can be found at Ghibli's Grand Warehouse in Ghibli Park.
Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ghibli Park is a theme park dedicated to the work of popular animation company Studio Ghibli, such as Academy Award-winning “Spirited Away,” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” It is located in Aichi prefecture, less than an hour from Kyoto by train.

“Frankly speaking, posting photos like that on social media is very inappropriate. From adults to children, people go to Ghibli Park to enter the Ghibli world and enjoy themselves,” Hideaki Ōmura, governor of Aichi Prefecture, told a press conference Thursday.

“Clearly this action disturbed many people,” he said, adding that his team has told park management that “they need to firmly stop such actions once spotted and confirmed.”

The "Dondoko Forest" area features a Totoro-themed exhibit.
The "Dondoko Forest" area features a Totoro-themed exhibit.
©Studio Ghibli/Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP/Getty Images

“For those who come to the park to do this kind of thing, I would much prefer them not to come at all,” he added.

“Of course we need to take harsher measures against this kind of behavior. This is basically destruction of property. It’s just like what people were doing at conveyor belt sushi restaurants,” he said, referring to recent instances of so-called sushi terrorism in Japan, in which people have filmed themselves licking shared soy sauce bottles in restaurants or touching plates of food coming down conveyor belts, before sharing the videos on social media.

Japan's long-awaited Ghibli Park is now open

The theme park, which opened in November after years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, brings some of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved characters and scenes to life inside a forest within Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park – the former home of Expo 2005.

As the park itself admits, “there are no big attractions or rides in Ghibli Park.” Guests are instead encouraged to “take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders.”

So far, three of the five planned areas of the park are currently open to visitors: “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse,” a large indoor “town” filled with streets, exhibits and famous scenes from the studio’s films; “Hill of Youth,” which overlooks the park and boasts panoramic views; and “Dondoko Forest,” a children-only area featuring the house from the classic animation “My Neighbor Totoro” and a Totoro-themed playground.

CNN’s Maggie Hiufu Wong contributed reporting.