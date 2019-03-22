(CNN) — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' iconic personal style is still being borrowed by fashionistas around the world.

And provided they're wealthy enough to afford it, fans can now borrow Jackie O's former yacht, too.

The Christina O was bought from the Canadian government by Jackie's second husband, Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis, in 1954. Onassis renamed the yacht "Christina" for his daughter, and it was later renamed "Christina O" by another owner following Onassis' death.

The Christina O cuts a figure at sea. Courtesy Valef Yachts

The Christina O is available for charter through Valef Yachts , a Greece -founded charter company that also has offices in the United States.

In addition to famous previous owners, many of the 20th century's most prominent figures were guests aboard the Christina O.

Winston Churchill, ballerina Margot Fonteyn, John Wayne, Maria Callas and Marilyn Monroe were all guests on the yacht over the years, and the wedding reception of Monaco's Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly was held on board.

According to Valef , the yacht is 99 meters (325 feet) long and has 17 staterooms, a dining room with space for 40 people and a swimming pool that can be converted into a dance floor. The biggest suite is, fittingly, called the Onassis Suite, and has a hot tub.

Guests can entertain themselves with backgammon, a library full of books or a night around the on-board piano.

The interiors are primarily pale and muted colors, with one notable exception of the cobalt-blue elements on the stunning spiral staircase. It's not yet clear whether the yacht features an "Overboard"-style revolving shoe closet.

The spiral staircase is one of the central design elements on the yacht. Courtesy Valef Yachts

Equally grand is the price tag. The absolute lowest rate for a charter is 560,000 euros ($636,000) per week during the low season in the summer. During the winter high season, that number jumps to 700,000 euros ($795,000).

And those rates don't include the 20,000 euro ($27,000) security deposit or APA (Advanced Provisioning Account) fee, which goes towards the yacht's extras such as fuel, food and drink).

"She is in high demand for special events like Cannes Film Festival or Formula One," a rep for Valef tells CNN Travel

A tile mosaic adorns the bottom of the on-board pool. Courtesy Valef Yachts