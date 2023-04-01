Tasting the World

It’s been claimed pizza and carbonara are American. Here’s how that went down in Italy

Barbie Nadeau, CNN
Published 4:50 AM EDT, Sat April 1, 2023
Tagliatelle al Ragù: A perfect blend of delicate ragù sauce and fresh golden tagliatelle. Just don't call it "spaghetti bolognese."
Shutterstock
Pizza Napoletana: Perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and all meals in between.
Shutterstock
Rigatoni alla Carbonara: A simple yet delicious combination of raw egg, pork cheek, Pecorino cheese and pepper.
Shutterstock
Trofie al pesto: Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, pine kernels, garlic cloves, coarse salt and extra virgin olive oil, bashed together in a Genoese marble mortar and served with trofie pasta twists.
Shutterstock
Lasagne: Rich layers of ragù, béchamel sauce and Parmigiano cheese oozing between hand-made "sfoglia" sheets of fresh flat pasta.
Shutterstock
Brodetto: Ray, mullet, sole, redfish and prawns swim in a bubbling pool alongside semi-ripe tomatoes, parsley, pepperoni and garlic.
Shutterstock
Tortellini: Handmade pasta shaped like knots are stuffed with pork loin, ham, Mortadella salami, Parmigiano cheese, eggs and nutmeg. Allegedly inspired by an erotic belly button.
Beduschi Claudio/AGF/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Gelato: Frozen milk, cream, eggs and sugar combine to form a taste of perfection. Traditional local flavors include pistachios, toasted almonds, lemons, mandarin oranges, figs and cactus figs.
Shutterstock
Baccalà alla Vicentina: Don't be put off by the idea of reconstituted dried fish. You're in Italy, so you're in safe hands.
Shutterstock
Polenta: A peasant dish believed to have aphrodisiac powers. If that's not sexy enough, it's also a great gluten-free substitute for bread.
Shutterstock
Carciofo alla Giudia: A delicacy of Rome's Jewish ghetto, crispy artichokes are dipped twice in frying oil at different temperatures.
Shutterstock
Risotto alla Milanese: Infused with golden saffron, this exotic twist on an Italian classic is said to have been inspired by an artist.
Shutterstock
Porceddu: If you can stomach the scenes of baby pigs being staked out and roasted in Sardinia, the results are delicious.
Shutterstock
Bombolotti all'Amatriciana: Thick, wide macaroni traps a sauce made from premium tomatoes, fried crispy pork cheek and a topping of grated savory Roman Pecorino cheese, which then explodes deliciously in the mouth.
Anacleto Rapping/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Caponata: A sweet-sour blend of vegetables dressed in a sauce of tomato extract, onions, celery, capers and olives.
Shutterstock
Tiramisù: Italian desserts meet Italian coffee in a creamy concoction said to have been created to keep brothel customers perky.
Shutterstock
Insalata Caprese: Tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil -- plus a dash of the finest olive oil -- all working in harmony.
Shutterstock
Linguine allo scoglio: Linguine entwined with calamari, clams, mussels, shrimp and baby prawns and dressed with chili pepper, parsley, tomatoes and a glug of white wine.
Shutterstock
Parmigiana: An oozing stratification of fried eggplant slices, Pachino tomato sauce, eggs, fresh basil and cacio-cavallo or fior di latte cheese.
Shutterstock
Coda alla Vaccinara: Oxtail stewed for hours, days even, in a huge pan of celery, carrots, onions and a liter of red wine.
Shutterstock
Vitello Tonnato: Italy's answer to surf and turf, thin sliced veal is covered with a dense layer of mayonnaise mixed with shredded tuna, anchovies and capers.
Shutterstock
Malloreddus alla Campidanese: Tiny pasta shells served with a sauce of onions, sausage ragù or dried salami and dressed with salty Sardinian pecorino cheese.
Shutterstock
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe: A simple signature dish of Rome, this more or less involves grating fresh Pecorino cheese onto steaming hot spaghetti and sprinkling black pepper.
Shutterstock
Sfogliatella: Shaped like a shell, one version of this sweet treat has crunchy layers of puff pastry stuffed with fresh sweet ricotta cheese, crushed candied orange bits, vanilla and cinnamon. It's sprinkled with sugar.
Shutterstock
Culurgiones: These handmade ravioli are stuffed with mashed potatoes, chopped mint, garlic and grated Sardinian pecorino cheese. They're best savored straight, "in white," with no added sauce but just a spoon of extra virgin olive oil.
Shutterstock
Agnolotti del Plin: Hand-made squared ravioli with zig-zag edges filled with roasted meat, these are usually eaten either with veal broth, a rich meat sauce or with butter and sage.
Shutterstock
Risotto al Gorgonzola: Born on the border between Lombardy and Piedmont, this dish uses local rice varieties to slowly absorb vegetable broth, with Gorgonzola cheese added at the end.
Shutterstock
Timballo: Invented as a way to conserve expensive ingredients and make meals last for days, Timballo is Italy's answer to a savory pie. Almost anything can be added as a filling.
Shutterstock
Rome CNN  — 

You can criticize their fashion, make fun of their politics, and even complain about the garbage, but questioning Italian cuisine is strictly off the table.

That’s why a recent interview with controversial food history professor Alberto Grandi has caused such a stir. Grandi, who has been questioning the authenticity of Made in Italy staples like carbonara, Parmesan and even pizza for years, told the Financial Times that Italians’ obsession with their cuisine stems from an insecurity.

“When a community finds itself deprived of its sense of identity, because of whatever historical shock or fracture with its past, it invents traditions to act as founding myths,” he said, implying that the cult of food so many Italians subscribe to is built on false traditions.

“Italian cuisine really is more American than it is Italian,” he added, which is hard to swallow for Italians who often mock America’s fast-food culture.

Questioning the authenticity of the richness of Italy’s cuisine has left a bad taste in the mouth of the Italian government, and with good reason.

The same day Grandi’s article rocked the kitchens of Italy’s greatest chefs, Italy’s ministers of Culture and Agriculture officially entered Italian cuisine into candidacy for UNESCO World Heritage Site status, which will be decided in December 2025.

The government has also said they will appoint a sort of czar of cuisine to help Italian restaurants and food producers stay in line with the standards and traditions of the country’s culinary history.

‘Mosaic of traditions’

Italian academic Alberto Grandi has caused outrage in his homeland by questioning the origins of some Italian "classic" dishes.
Martino Lombezzi/contrasto/Redux

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano and Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida announced the UNESCO candidacy, based on a “combination of social practices, rituals and gestures based on the many local flavors that, without hierarchy, identify it,” at a press conference on March 23.

The ministries also applied to have Italian cuisine recognized for the 2023 UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. “We have two years ahead of us in which we will have to promote our food in Italy and in the world, we hope it will see collective participation” Gianmarco Mazzi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture said.

25 delicious Italian dishes you might not know

The group presented a dossier written by Pier Luigi Petrillo, a professor at Rome Luiss University, who wrote about the “mosaic of traditions” that, he says, “reflects the country’s biocultural diversity and is based on the common denominator of conceiving the moment of preparation and consumption of the meal as an occasion for sharing and talking.”

The only problem is that Grandi’s now viral theories on Italian food—including that the classic Roman pasta dish carbonara is actually an American invention, and that real Italian Parmesan has shifted so far from tradition that you can only find anything close to what it is supposed to be in the US state of Wisconsin—undercut the nomination.

Grandi told La Repubblica news outlet that there is “a lot of bullsh*t” in the UNESCO application dossier and that he actually fears that Italy may win the coveted designation for its food.

“What happens if we get it? Those who love it will continue to love it and those who don’t like it will continue to dislike it,” he said.

‘Recipes change. Tastes change’

Grandi says carbonara is an American invention.
Grandi says carbonara is an American invention.
Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

He also explained to CNN about just why he remains so passionate about this cause. He says that the dossier is based on recipes, not roots, and that the essence of this designation is about the importance of cuisine in the culture, not the actual cuisine or whether there are mushrooms in carbonara.

“UNESCO is not giving the designation for the recipes,” he told CNN. “The question is a philosophical one, not a gastronomical one.”

He is bothered by the adage that Italians emigrated from Italy and taught people how to cook and eat. “They emigrated because they had nothing to eat here, they were poor,” he said. “They left because they were starving. It’s offensive to our grandparents to paint it differently.”

He also said that “crystallizing” or freezing Italian cuisine in time will kill it, and that if pizza got better when Italians emigrated to the United States and made the traditional recipe with American enhancements like tomato sauce, as he insists happened, then that should be recognized for what it is—and where it came from.

The Italian city unchanged since the Renaissance

Just by being Italian, he says, does not mean it is guaranteed to be the best. “It’s not like if I take a prancing horse and I put it on a Fiat Panda and this becomes a Ferrari,” he says. “It’s not history that legitimizes current events.”

He is also somewhat surprised by the scandal created by his interview and the subsequent research done by the Financial Times. The author, also Italian, was able to support much of what Grandi said by talking to her relatives about when they first ate pizza and how various staples were originally made.

“Recipes change. Tastes change,” he said. “My job is to be a historian, I don’t sell products.”

Not everyone agrees that culinary heritage has little to do with the actual food, though.

‘Safeguarding heritage’

A quality control inspection on Parmigiano Reggiano Parmesan cheese.
A quality control inspection on Parmigiano Reggiano Parmesan cheese.
Antonio Calanni/AP

Italy’s National Confederation of Direct Farmers, known as Coldiretti, told CNN that the attack by Grandi—especially on the heels of the UNESCO nomination—is “surreal” and that in fact global agro-piracy, or the theft of traditional Italian recipes produced abroad with substandard ingredients, has reached 120 billion euros ($130 billion) a year.

The top offenders are the creators of fake extra virgin Italian olive oil and Parmigiano Reggiano, or Parmesan cheese. Coldiretti scours the globe to find the fakes and files legal suits to stop them and has even taken action in Wisconsin, where Grandi says more authentic cheese is produced than that in Italy.

The protection of Italian food has also led Italy to introduce legislation to ban so-called synthetic or cell-based cuisine, meaning you won’t see Woolly Mammoth meatballs on spaghetti in Italy anytime soon if it passes.

Sex, Nazis and da Vinci: The hidden history of Italian rice

Italy’s current prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, won last year on an Italy-first platform, which focused on immigration but also included protecting Italian cultural heritage, including food, from technological advancements like synthetic meat.

Meloni’s Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said the bill to ban it should be passed both because of a lack of “scientific studies yet on the effects of synthetic foods.”

At a press conference pushing the legislation forward, Schillaci also added: “We want to safeguard our nation’s heritage and our agriculture based on the Mediterranean diet.”

Lollobrigida, whose Agriculture Ministry supported the UNESCO bid, also said the idea behind the ban was the protection of Italian “culture and our tradition, including food and wine.”

He added at a press conference: “Laboratory products, in our opinion, do not guarantee quality, wellbeing and the protection of our culture, our tradition.”

But if you ask Grandi, neither does the Made in Italy label.

