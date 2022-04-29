Chaos as American family brings unexploded shell to Israel airport

(CNN) — An American family caused havoc at Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv on Thursday when they tried to transport an unexploded shell through airport security.

The tourists found the shell while traveling in the Golan Heights, explained Israel Airport Authorities in a press statement.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967 and annexed the narrow strip of land in 1981. The area is considered occupied territory under international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Upon arrival at the airport, the American travelers declared the shell to airport security at luggage drop off and airport staff announced an evacuation. Video circulating on social media shows people panicking, running behind pillars, and cowering on the ground.

One person was reported injured in the incident, an Israeli passenger who ran onto the luggage conveyor belt amid the chaos.

"After a security incident was ruled out, the evacuation of the terminal was canceled," confirmed Israel Airport Authorities.

The American travelers were interrogated by airport authorities but were subsequently allowed to board their flight.

Israel Airport Authorities said the incident is "currently under operational investigation." The injured individual was taken to hospital.

Ben Gurion International Airport has long been considered one of the safest travel hubs in the world due to its multiple layers of security checks.