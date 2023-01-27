Inside Air France's new business class cabin

(CNN) — Air France has just launched a plush new long-haul business cabin on one of its Boeing 777-200ER planes complete with sliding doors and redesigned seats.

The airline debuted the impressive 48-seat business class cabin, first announced last year, on a flight from Paris to New York on January 20.

The new seats can be converted into a flat bed measuring almost two meters, and also come with a sliding door to create "a totally private space."

Air France has introduced its new 48-seat business class cabin. Courtesy Air France

Entertainment amenities come in the form of a 17.3-inch 4K high-definition entertainment screen, as well as noise-reducing headsets, and a Bluetooth connection allowing passengers to use their own headphones..

While all of the seats have direct access to the aisle, those in the center are fitted with a central panel that can be lowered when passengers are flying together.

The new cabin will be available to business class travelers heading to New York, Rio de Janeiro and Dakar, Senegal this winter. It'll be rolled out to other destinations throughout the course of the year as more of the planes are refurbished.

The redesigned seats can be converted into a flat bed that measures almost two meters. Courtesy Air France

Last spring, Air France revealed that 12 Boeing 777-300 ERs from its long-haul fleet would be undergoing continued refurbishment in the coming months.

The aircraft's 48-seat premium economy is also being upgraded, with the introduction of a recliner-type seat model, already available on its Airbus A350, with 96 centimeters of legroom.

Air France is one of a number of airlines introducing luxurious new business class cabins.

American Airlines previously unveiled plans for premium suites with privacy doors and lie-flat seats on its long-haul fleet.