Indian couple under investigation for mid-flight wedding

(CNN) — Indian civil aviation regulators are investigating a video that went viral on social media that appears to show a couple getting married mid-flight surrounded by family and friends.

In the video, guests and photographers can be seen crowding around the bride and groom -- most were not wearing masks.

India is in the midst of a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections . In Tamil Nadu state, where the inflight wedding allegedly took place, temples and meeting halls are shut and weddings and other social events have a maximum attendance limit of 50 people.

An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said SpiceJet had been asked to file a complaint against anyone who violated the safety guidelines, and the crew had been rostered off.

"We will conduct a detailed enquiry and based on the outcome shall take further action," the official said.

A spokesman for SpiceJet said the aircraft was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23 for a flight after a wedding. He said the airline was taking action against those who violated the Covid safety rules.

The agent and guests were briefed in detail on social distancing and safety norms as per COVID guidelines and civil aviation authority rules, he said.