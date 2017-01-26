DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Destination India

India's 30 most beautiful places for you to visit

Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNNUpdated 22nd November 2018
(CNN) — India might just be the most colorful country in the world.
It's a land of otherworldly landscapes for travel -- from stunning lakes and endless rolling plains to the snow-capped Himalayas in the north. It's also home to wild festivals, romantic mausoleums and some of the most hectic cities in the world.
To get a small idea of its splendor, check out our photo gallery featuring 30 spectacular scenes travelers to India will want to see.
Admittedly we've barely even scratched the surface of the incredible country of India, but here's a selection of some of its most beautiful places.
Maggie Wong is a freelance writer based in London.
