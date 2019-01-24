An igloo hotel in Davos: Stay before it melts

(CNN) — There's one hotel that's offering a different take on "warm and cozy" to attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The hotel at the Davos Igloo Village offers 15 rooms, or igloos, through a series of connected snowy tunnels to anyone willing to bear the frigid indoor temperatures.

Even the bathroom walls and floors are made entirely of snow.

Related content Best things to do in Davos, Switzerland

Igloo-Villages builds seven of these snow-packed temporary hotels every year across Switzerland, Germany and Austria. They open around Christmastime and close before everything begins to melt in April.

Each room is themed around locations like Japan and Hawaii, and the walls are decorated with snow art created by international artists.

Beds are made of mattresses, sleeping bags and lambskins. While daunting at first, the beds are warm and comfortable.

While the cheese may be warm and bubbly, guests will still need to bundle up to enjoy it. CNN

Typical of Swiss hospitality, there's also a sauna, kota (warm room), and a jacuzzi on the property.

And a bar and restaurant serve mulled wine and fondue, a warm end to a chilly day spent skiing right outside the front door.