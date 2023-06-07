An electric cruise ship with gigantic solar sails is set to launch in 2030

By Nell Lewis, CNN
Published 6:03 AM EDT, Wed June 7, 2023
Cruise company Hurtigruten Norway has unveiled a design for a zero-emission ship that relies on wind and solar power. The vessel, shown here in a rendering, will be electric and equipped with batteries that will be charged with renewable energy when in port. They will also be powered by retractable sails covered in solar panels. <strong>Scroll through the gallery for more images.</strong>
VARD Design
The company, which offers trips along the Norwegian coast from Oslo to the Arctic circle, has made other efforts to reduce its emissions. In 2019, it launched the world's first hybrid, battery-supported cruise ship and is currently in the process of converting the rest of its expedition fleet to hybrid battery power. Pictured is a rendering of the new design.
VARD Design
The shipping industry, which is responsible for around <a href="https://www.imo.org/en/ourwork/Environment/Pages/Fourth-IMO-Greenhouse-Gas-Study-2020.aspx" target="_blank" target="_blank">3% of global manmade greenhouse gas emissions</a>, is increasingly looking towards wind propulsion technologies to help it decarbonize. In 2021, tire manufacturer Michelin released a design for giant inflatable sails, shown here in a rendering, that can be fitted to existing cargo ships, and inflate or deflate at the push of a button -- making it easy for the ship to enter a harbor or pass under a bridge.
Courtesy Michelin
UK-based BAR Technologies has designed 150-foot-tall rigid sails, to be retrofitted on cargo ships, shown here in a rendering. The company, which has a deal with US shipping giant Cargill to install its sails on a bulk cargo ship, says it will increase the vessel's fuel efficiency by more than 25%.
Courtesy BAR Technologies
Rigid sails, which look more like aircraft wings than traditional cloth sails, are also being installed on <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/oceanbird-wind-powered-car-carrier-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Oceanbird</a>, a transatlantic car carrier (seen here in a rendering) that is due to set sail in 2024. It will rely mostly on wind power, cutting carbon emissions by 90%.
Courtesy Oceanbird
French company TOWT (TransOceanic Wind Transport) also depends almost entirely on wind power and will launch its first fleet of industrial-scale cargo ships in 2024. The vessels (pictured here in a rendering) will carry cocoa, coffee, champagne, sugar and other goods across four maritime routes. Each ship will be equipped with smart tracking systems so that high-end clients can monitor shipments and see how much carbon emissions they are saving.
Courtesy H&T
Rotors -- vertical cylinders that spin with the wind and create a forward motion -- are another type of wind propulsion technology being deployed on cargo ships. In 2018, Finnish company Norsepower installed two of its rotors on the <a href="https://www.norsepower.com/tankers/" target="_blank" target="_blank">800-foot-long</a> Timberwolf (formerly Maersk Pelican) tanker. During the first year of operation, fuel savings of 8% were recorded. <br />
Courtesy Norsepower
British company Anemoi Marine installed four of its 16-meter-tall rotors on the m/v Afros bulk carrier. On one of its regular routes from Nantong to Vancouver and back, the <a href="https://www.anemoimarine.com/afros-rotor-sail-bulk-carrier/" target="_blank" target="_blank">estimated savings</a> were 12.5% -- a reduction of 73 tons of fuel and 235 tons of CO2.
Courtesy Anemoi Marine Technologies
Another wind technology that has been floated is kites, which would fly ahead of the vessel and help to tow it. German company SkySails tested its kite technology and found that it could save an average of <a href="https://skysails-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/SkySailsMarine_Brochure_EN_web.pdf" target="_blank" target="_blank">10 to 15%</a> in fuel every year. The benefit is that they don't take up much deck space, which is especially important on container ships, but launch and recovery can be more complicated.
Courtesy SkySails Group
How sails could make shipping greener

CNN  — 

Adventure cruise company Hurtigruten Norway today revealed plans for a zero-emissions electric cruise ship with retractable sails covered in solar panels, which is due to set sail in 2030.

The company currently has a fleet of eight ships, each with a capacity of 500 passengers, that travel along the Norwegian coast from Oslo to the Arctic Circle. Although a relatively small firm, CEO Hedda Felin hopes that this innovation “can inspire the entire maritime industry.”

The project, named “Sea Zero,” was initially announced in March 2022 and since then, Hurtigruten Norway, along with 12 maritime partners and Norway-based research institute SINTEF, has been exploring technological solutions that could help to achieve emission-free marine travel.

The zero-emissions ship's sails will retract so that the ship can pass under bridges, as shown here in a rendering.
VARD Design

The resulting design will run predominantly off 60 megawatt batteries that can be charged in port with clean energy, as renewables account for 98% of Norway’s electricity system. Gerry Larsson-Fedde, SVP of marine operations for Hurtigruten Norway, who came up with the idea of a zero-emission ship, estimates that the batteries will have a range of 300 to 350 nautical miles, meaning that during an 11-day round trip, one liner would have to charge around seven or eight times.

To reduce reliance on the battery, when it’s windy, three retractable sails – or wings – will rise out of the deck, reaching a maximum height of 50 meters. They can adjust independently, shrinking to pass under bridges or changing their angle to catch the most wind, explains Larsson-Fedde. He adds that the sails will be covered in a total of 1,500 square meters of solar panels that will generate energy to top up the batteries while sailing – and the battery levels will be displayed on the ship’s side.

“In Norway, although it can be dark sometimes in winter, we still have sun in the south. And we have sun 24 hours a day in the summer. We will be super-powered by the midnight sun on top of everything else,” he says.

This small airplane could hold the key to zero-carbon flying

The ship will be fitted with 270 cabins to hold 500 guests and 99 crew, and its streamlined shape will result in less air resistance, helping to further reduce energy use. On board, guests will be invited to minimize their own climate impact through an interactive mobile app that monitors their personal water and energy consumption.

“We want to make them more aware of how much energy they use by spending 10 minutes more in the shower or having air conditioning going full,” says Larsson-Fedde.

Greener shipping

The ship will be 135 meters in length and have 270 cabins. The sails, when fully extended, will reach 50 meters in height.
VARD Design

The shipping industry accounts for around 3% of global manmade greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN body that regulates global shipping. In 2018, the IMO introduced a target to cut the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2050.

This has led to a new wave of designs for eco-friendly sailing vessels, from the transatlantic car carrier Oceanbird and various cargo ships with retractable sails, to Oceanco’s Black Pearl superyacht and Chantiers de Atlanique’s cruise ship with folding solid sails. But most of these will also rely on engines that run off fossil fuels. Larsson-Fedde notes that while Hurtigruten Norway’s design will have a backup engine for safety reasons, it will run off green fuels, such as ammonia, methanol or biofuel.

Hurtigruten Norway has long touted sustainable shipping. In 2019, it launched the world’s first hybrid, battery-supported cruise ship and is currently in the process of converting the rest of its expedition fleet to hybrid battery power.

Abandoned Greek airport to be transformed into a 600-acre coastal park

“We are dependent on the ocean and the environment. That’s our product: clean oceans, clean harbors, local suppliers,” says Felin. “We want to push and be the leader in sustainability, as we believe that our industry is far too slow and not ambitious enough.”

Over the next two years, Hurtigruten Norway will test its proposed technologies before finalizing the design in 2026, and aims to begin shipyard production in 2027. The first vessel is due to enter Norwegian waters in 2030. After that, the company hopes to gradually transform its entire fleet to zero-emission vessels.

