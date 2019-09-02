How Hurricane Dorian is impacting travelers

(CNN) — Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm to hit the planet so far this year, has swept into the Bahamas, leaving many travelers among those affected.
Transport and travel
Cruise ship itineraries are also impacted. Royal Caribbean says it is "closely monitoring" Dorian, shortening and extending some ship itineraries where necessary, although the company said that "being onboard a ship is one of safest places to be during a storm."
Accommodation
Many hotels in the region have been boarded up and travelers have been evacuated to temporary shelters.
The IFRC report states that Dorian has damaged as many as 13,000 houses. In the first wave of the Bahamas Red Cross response, about 500 local families will receive emergency shelter assistance, supplied with tarpaulins, blankets, kitchen sets, and solar cell phone chargers.
There will likely be further relief over the coming week: the American Red Cross says 19 million people live in areas across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina that could be impacted by the storm in the upcoming days.
Chef Jose Andres told CNN that -- before the hurricane hit -- hotel owners in the Bahamas pledged to be part of the hotel relief effort, offering Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen the opportunity to use hotel kitchens to serve food to those in need.
Andres said on September 1 that the nonprofit has not yet been able to confirm whether or not this offer still stands, due to communication issues.