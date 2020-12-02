Hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays for making a baby on Valentine's Day

(CNN) — Let's travel back in time to February 14 -- Valentine's Day.
A hip little hotel in British Columbia offered couples the chance to win 18 years of free accommodations if, roughly nine months following their Hotel Zed stay, they had a baby.
Nicole and Alexander Beshinsky and their three-and-half-year-old son are getting ready to welcome a new member to the family.
The Kelowna-based couple took advantage of Hotel Zed's "Nooner" special this past February 14. Although Hotel Zed, which also has locations in Victoria and Tofino, has offered the four-hour "Nooner" special for the past five years, 2020 was the first year of this particular promotion.
The deal, which encouraged couples to check in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for some nookie, followed some post-coital ping-pong in the lounge or perhaps a sexy soak in the outdoor hot tub, was a first for the Beshinskys.
It was also their first time staying at Hotel Zed.
The couple say they don't even always get a chance to celebrate Valentine's Day, owing to work conflicts and other challenges. Nicole calls the Nooner package "a great Valentine's idea for parents because it makes childcare a little easier."
Indeed, Hotel Zed CEO Mandy Farmer came up with the original Nooner idea when her kids were little, and she was struggling to find quality, child-free time with her husband. The prospect of a romantic tryst on February 14 was more appealing to her than a bouquet of carnations or a box of chocolates, so she took the idea to the board and they ran with it.
As to 2020's baby-making incentive? Well, it seemed like a fun twist -- the holiday is notoriously known for engagements, so why not conceptions?
"I don't think we're going to convince someone who's not thinking about having a baby to have a baby. But if you're serious about expanding your family, why wouldn't you try?" Farmer asks. "If you succeed, you'll win a way to celebrate your baby's conception for the next 18 years."
In addition to the 18 years of free stays, the Beshinsky family also lucked out with a free photo shoot so excited about their campaign's results was the hotel.
Via email, Nicole said: "We had been trying to get pregnant for almost two years, so we thought we would raise stakes with the contest. Apparently all we needed was a little competition!"
Lisa Kadane contributed to this story.