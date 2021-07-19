10 luxury hotel rooms where you can sleep in the great outdoors

(CNN) — Our fear of being indoors has considerably abated since last year, but it's always magical to spend a night sleeping outside.

And while you can simply camp in the backyard, we all deserve a little more pampering after getting through the past year and a half.

These are hotel rooms where you can actually sleep -- in a bed! -- outdoors.

And whether you're looking to plan a trip to one of America's largest and most bustling cities, escape to the cerulean waters of the Caribbean or explore the savannahs of Kenya, we found an outdoor setup for every type of traveler

Starting rates are in US dollars, per night.

Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah

Privacy and luxurious surroundings come with your outdoors sleep at Amangiri. Courtesy Amangiri

A perennial favorite of celebrities (Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber are recent guests), this minimalist resort in the Utah desert is also popular with any traveler looking for privacy and uberluxurious digs. While every room here is sumptuous (with a price tag to match), none matches the elegance of the Girijaala Suite.

At over 3,500 square feet, the room boasts a large, private lap pool, a sweeping terrace overlooking majestic rock formations; and, the star of the show, a sky lounge area where guests can bed down for the night under the clear Utah skies. But don't worry if you get chilly: the interior of the room has a cozy king-size bed and a deep-soaking tub to help you warm up.

Amangiri , 1 Kayenta Road, Canyon Point, Utah. Rates start at $4,700 for the Girijaala Suite.

andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge, South Africa

The tree house retreats at andBeyond Bgala are conveniently on the border with Kruger National Park. Courtesy Ngala Safari Lodge

Who says sleeping in tree houses is just for kids?

At this property on the border of Kruger National Park, guests can can reserve a one-night experience in a four-level tree house to get even closer to the "Big Five" animals that roam the park.

And of course, this is no ordinary structure: the house is entirely self-sustaining with a solar power supply, a greywater collection system and a bio-rock sanitation system.

There are also multiple sleeping options in the tree house, including a sleep-out platform with a retractable awning on the top floor, as well as a covered, weather-proof king bed on the third. Just don't expect to be posting live to your social media from here: the tree house is understandably off the grid so guests can take in the magic of the surroundings.

andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge , andBeyond Ngala Private Game Reserve, Timbavati, 1380, South Africa. Rates start at $600 a night.

Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, California

Thanks to its rooftop location, the Beverly Wishire's Veranda Suite offers an outdoor experience in an urban setting. Courtesy Beverly Wilshire

Located at one of the toniest intersections -- Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive -- in an area already known for its upscale shopping and glut of celebrities, the Beverly Wilshire has been a magnet for the rich, famous and powerful since its opening in 1928.

What may be surprising is that one of the city's best glamping setups is actually located on the roof of the hotel. Guests who reserve the Veranda Suite are in for a serious surprise.

Not only is the room accessed by a hidden entrance behind a wrought-iron staircase, but it also has a 2,100 square-foot terrace with dreamy views of the Hollywood Hills. In the middle of this private, urban oasis is a 10-foot-tall tent, complete with a crystal chandelier, marble lamps and fur rugs. In a city full of stars, this may be your best opportunity to soak them in.

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel , 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, California. Rates start at $3,500 per night for the Veranda Suite.

La Valise Tulum, Mexico

You can sleep indoors or outdoors with La Valise Tulum's Master Suite. Courtesy La Valise Tulum

If you can't decide whether you'd prefer to sleep indoors or outdoors, why not book a room that lets you do both in the same bed?

Such is the defining feature of the Master Suite at this boutique property in Tulum. The king-size bed can be rolled out onto the Caribbean Sea-facing balcony for a night under the stars or rolled in for a more private experience.

Unsurprisingly, this room is highly popular, with reservations often made a full year in advance.

Other outdoor sleeping options at the hotel -- perhaps better suited for naps -- include breezy hammocks and beachfront daybeds. The hotel can also arrange for explorations of the beautiful Yucatan Peninsula surroundings, including snorkeling expeditions and sunset cruises on a luxury yacht.

La Valise Tulum , Carr. Tulum-Boca Paila Km 8.7, Tulum Beach, Mexico. Rates start at $566 a night for the Master Suite.

Amanruya, Turkey

The Pool Pavilion is surrounded by Amanruya's greenery. Courtesy of Aman

Nestled between olive groves on the shores of the Aegean Sea, this tranquil resort on the Bodrum Peninsula is ideal for any traveler who wants to spend the whole day outdoors. All the rooms here are free-standing, oversized structures, but those looking to commune with nature should book the Pool Pavilion with a garden view.

Not only is the 800-square-foot room surrounded by the resort's lush green spaces, but it also has a pergola with a large daybed that can be converted for overnight use.

If you can tear yourself away from your suite, other outdoor adventures that the hotel offers include island-hopping picnics on their yacht and visits to ancient architectural sites such as Ephesus.

Amanruya , Göltürkbükü, Demir Mevkii, Bülent Ecevit Cd., 48483 Bodrum/Muğla, Turkey. Rates start at $1,131 for the Pool Pavilion room.

Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla, Anguilla

Nap under a blue Caribbean sky at Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla. Christian Horan Photography/Courtesy Four Seasons Anguilla

There may be no area on Earth better for outdoor snoozing than the Caribbean, with its white sand beaches, gentle surf and relaxed pace.

And one of the most elegant and cozy al fresco bed setups is at this resort on Barnes Bay, specifically its stunning five-bedroom beachfront villa. The massive home has over 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a private pool and a daybed perfect for afternoon naps or falling asleep at night to the sound of the waves.

Other amenities include in-villa spa treatments, an option for a private chef to cook in your kitchen and a dedicated residential assistant to book all your excursions. But it's best to book the room early. This coveted residence is a favorite of returning guests and is often reserved months in advance.

Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla , Barnes Bay, West End 2640, Anguilla. Rates start at $6,650 for the villa.

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Baja California, Mexico

After a daytime nap, you can opt for a Sleeping Under the Stars experience that includes a telescope for stargazing. Courtesy Las Ventanas al Paraíso/Rosewood Resorts

At this famed resort on the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, anyone who books a suite or villa with a rooftop terrace can opt for a magical night spent outdoors. The hotel's Sleeping Under the Stars experience aims to introduce guests to the dark skies and incredible stargazing for which the area is known.

The service includes the setup of a four-poster bed, champagne, flowers, and, naturally, a telescope for spotting your favorite constellations. Other luxe details in the room include private infinity-edge pools, hand-carved furniture and postcard-perfect views of the Sea of Cortez. And if you're looking to make the trip extra special for your significant other, contact the front desk. There is an entire "romance department" to help you plan.

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort , Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, 23400 San José del Cabo, Mexico. Rates start at $250 for the Sleeping Under the Stars experience; suites start at $1,200.

ol Donyo Lodge, Kenya

You can view constellations normally seen from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres at ol Donyo Lodge. Beverly Joubert/Courtesy ol Donyo Lodge

It's no wonder that all seven of the suites in this small hotel in the Chyulu Hills boast a rooftop star bed. The low light pollution and global position of the lodge mean you can see both Northern and Southern Hemisphere constellations.

Each outdoor "bedroom" includes a four-poster king-size bed with mosquito net, plus a terrace with views over either the acacia forests or plains near Mount Kilimanjaro.

The rooms are also ideal for daytime outdoor activities. There are private plunge pools, sun loungers and outdoor showers. True stargazers can also take advantage of the hotel's powerful Celestron telescope for even closer views of the planets and constellations, as well as Canon 5D cameras for high-resolution shots of the night sky.

ol Donyo Lodge , Chyulu Hills National Park, Kenya. Rates start at $750 per person per night.

The Point, Saranac Lake, New York

The interior of The Boathouse at The Point features nautical details. Outdoors, there are two hanging twin beds. Kindra Clineff/Courtesy The Point

This Relais & Chateaux property was once a "great camp" for William Avery Rockefeller II and much of that '30s glamor remains. One of the most photogenic lodgings at the 75-acre estate is The Boathouse, a 1,200 square-foot room with a wraparound deck looking out onto peaceful Saranac Lake.

Inside, there is a high-vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace and giant, canopied bed, but the large deck is also home to two hanging twin beds which are ideal for post-boat ride naps or a quiet night's rest. This room is the most requested accommodation on the property. The hotel recommends calling about six months in advance to reserve.

The Point , 222 Beaverwood Road, Saranac Lake, New York. Rates start at $3,900 a night for the Boathouse.

Wilderness Safaris Jao Camp, Botswana

Experience the wonders of the Okavango Delta at Jao Camp in Botswana. Dana Allen/Courtesy Wilderness Safaris

While some hotels' outdoor offerings are boosted by lots of amenities, this experience in the Okavango Delta tilts the other direction. The star bed at Jao Camp is no-frills: a simple 258 square-foot raised platform with a mosquito net-covered bed and some comfortable armchairs.

It's also located a solid 20 minutes from the main section of camp to better allow guests to immerse themselves in the wilderness. But if luxury is more your speed, the camp offers that as well. Each guest who books a villa will have access to their own vehicle, guide, chef and butler.