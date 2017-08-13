Editor's Note — CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

(CNN) — In a city where the housing price per square foot is more than $1,400 , space is the ultimate Hong Kong luxury.

The only place you can really stretch out? A hotel suite, of course. Sure, you'll pay for the privilege. But, rest assured, hotels know how to spoil guests who are visiting Hong Kong . The best suites in town not only include an enormous floor plan, but also must-have harbor views and the odd cinema, personal chef and rooftop Jacuzzi or two.

If you're looking to splurge, these are a few of the most amazing suites in Hong Kong when you travel here:

InterContinental Hong Kong

The Presidential Suite terrace at InterContinental Hong Kong. InterContinental Hong Kong

InterContinental Hong Kong sits on the edge of Victoria Harbour, on the Kowloon peninsula. On the top floor of the hotel, the Presidential Suite is the largest in the city.

But the experience starts before you check in, with a choice of Bentley, Phantom VI Rolls Royce or Mercedes transfer from the airport. With 7,000 square feet of space, this abode offers everything you could possibly need, from a private study to a gym, dining room, kitchen and five bedrooms -- should you be traveling with friends or family.

Best part? The suite's 2,500-square-foot rooftop, where travelers can relax, lounge around in the Jacuzzi or take a dip in the infinity swimming pool -- with panoramic views of the harbor and Hong Kong Island skyline.

Making the most of the panoramic setting, the hotel will arrange all kinds of private experiences, from yoga to tai chi, private musical serenades on the suite's grand piano, and even rooftop dinners.

And with NOBU, Rech by Alain Ducasse and two-Michelin-starred Yan Toh Heen downstairs, a dinner here, arranged by your personal butler, will be one to remember.

Suite price tag: From $12,628

InterContinental Hong Kong , 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong; ‎+852 2721 1211

Kerry Hotel

The Kerry Hotel opened this spring in Hung Hom, a burgeoning Kowloon district on the northeast side of Victoria Harbour.

Designed by acclaimed Hong Kong interior designer Andre Fu (who is also behind The Upper House hotel), the contemporary highrise welcomes guests into a sky-high lobby and outdoor deck. Panoramic windows are a given inside the Presidential Suite, which sits on the top floor of the hotel, offering views of the Hong Kong Island skyline from a less common angle.

The suite features a private bar, smart lighting, Bose sound systems and a wraparound terrace that looks out over Kowloon city, the open sea and the mountains beyond. Elsewhere in the 3,000-square-foot residence, find a kitchen, study and plenty of space to entertain lucky friends.

Suite price tag: From $5,952

Kerry Hotel , 38 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 2252 5888

The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Suite has the feel of a contemporary apartment. The Peninsula

There's a reason they call The Peninsula hotel the "grande dame of the Far East."

This colonial beauty is the oldest in Hong Kong, dating back to 1928 when it opened as one of the first luxury hotels in Asia. The high ceilings and ornate frescoes, violinists and white-gloved service are all reminiscent of a luxurious bygone era.

In the Peninsula Suite on the 26th floor, a recently renovated design takes a more contemporary approach -- aside from the antique furniture and marble bathrooms. It's designed to feel like an apartment. That is, of course, if your flat includes mahogany walls, custom silkscreens, a personal gym, an 85-inch cinema screen and sculptures by Chinese artist Sun Yi. There's also a study and a walk-in closet, plus the living room hosts a baby grand piano and a private balcony to enjoy the views of Victoria Harbour.

Getting around town is just as classy, thanks to complimentary Rolls-Royce chauffeur service -- on call 24 hours a day. Prefer to use your chopper? That can be arranged too, thanks to a rooftop helipad.

Suite price tag: From $16,410

The Peninsula Hong Kong , Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 2920 2888

The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Suite: 117 stories high and with harbor views. Chris Cypert

Among the highest hotels in the world -- and easily the highest in Hong Kong -- The Ritz-Carlton stretches from the 102st to 118th floors of the International Commerce Centre, in West Kowloon. And up on the 117th floor, The Ritz-Carlton Suite occupies 3,930 square feet -- complete with 270-degree views of Victoria Harbour.

Following a Rolls-Royce airport transfer, guests will arrive to find several personalized details ready and waiting -- from butler service to personal shoppers, and even monogrammed pillowcases and bathrobes.

Another sweet perk? The stay includes daily massages for two at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, up on the top floor, where a massive relaxation zone and water therapy sessions provide everything you need for a relaxing afternoon.

Suite price tag: From $17,794 From $17,794

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong , International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 2263 2263

Mandarin Oriental Hotel

One of Hong Kong's most famous hotels, the Mandarin Oriental has long been the stomping ground of celebrities and politicians passing through the city.

Since opening in 1963, Margaret Thatcher, Jackie Chan, Nicole Kidman and Bill Clinton have all crashed here. It's easy to see the appeal: Inside, deep black marble, crystal chandeliers and wood-paneled walls create a glamorous, old-world atmosphere.

And the most exclusive room in the house? The Mandarin Suite. This grand residence is lofty indeed, with butler service to fetch your coffee or draw a bath. It's a double-height, 3,843-square-foot affair decked out in opulent fabrics and amenities, from a marble master bathroom to silk kimonos, Bottega Veneta products and duck feather pillows.

After a day exploring Hong Kong, travelers can easily unwind in the private spa treatment room, or watch the sun sink into the South China Sea from a romantic balcony.

Art lovers will appreciate the valuable paintings by Malaysian muralist and painter Gerard Henderson.

Suite price tag: From $9,985 per night

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong , 5 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong; +852 2522 0111









The Langham

The Langham's Chairman Suite The Langham

A British outpost with a glamorous heritage vibe, The Langham refreshed its restaurants and suites last year.

Each of the four suite types has its own personality and decor -- thanks to London-based G.A Design -- but a running theme of creamy furniture and white marble, silk upholstery, colorful florals ties them all together.

The largest of them all is the 1,320-square-foot Chairman suite, which feels more like a fashion designer's home than a hotel room. Every corner frames carefully placed glamorous vintage details, from the beveled mirrors to custom art, Wedgwood chinaware and crystal glasses.

Meanwhile, a personal guest experience manager and a shopping butler will ensure the visit to Hong Kong is one to remember.

Suite price tag: From $1,395

The Langham , 8 Peking Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 2375 1133

The Upper House

The sleek Upper House hotel channels a zen spa with dimly lit escalators and soothing minimalistic decor. The place draws a fashionable crowd to its sky-high Cafe Gray Deluxe and Cafe Gray Bar -- on the 49th floor.

And, when the weather cooperates, guests can sit down for bar bites and drinks on The Lawn rooftop terrace.

As for the rooms, ultra-VIPs tend to settle down in one of two massive penthouses. On the top floor, these 1,960-square-foot residences include warm wood paneling, relaxing lavender accents and, naturally, enormous floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Victoria Harbour.

Suite price tag: From $5,120

The Upper House , Pacific Place, 88, Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong; +852 2918 1838

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons' Presidential Suite offers 24-hour butler service. Jasonissofat

The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong lays claim to a pretty perch along Victoria Harbour, connected with the ferry terminal, Central Harbourfront event space, and IFC tower -- a shopping and dining hub.

As for the rooms? The Presidential Suite is like a dream home. For starters, it's huge, at 3,430 square feet. Then there's the 24-hour butler service -- on call to deliver anything from your favorite snacks to freshly polished loafers.

From the 43rd floor, the room looks across Victoria Harbour to the Kowloon side, where travelers can watch the nightly Symphony of Lights show (a choreographed light and music event, where LED lights dance across the skyline) -- or simply enjoy the view.

Inside the suite, you'll find a marble bathtub facing the harbor, study, sitting area, dining room, massage table and two oversized LED TVs.

Suite price tag: From $12,545

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental's Entertainment Suite opens September 2017. GEORGE APOSTOLIDIS

In Hong Kong's Central district, with direct access to the glitzy Landmark Mall, the spa-like Landmark Mandarin Oriental surrounds travelers with warm wood and soothing smells. Opening this September, the Entertainment Suite is the jewel in the crown.

Joyce Wang, one of Hong Kong's most celebrated designers, has turned the 2,250-square-foot space into a haven of style.

The master bedroom feels like an apartment all its own, and the master bathroom is home to a massive stone bathtub that's pretty much the size of your average Hong Kong apartment.

But the living room is where the action happens. A U-shaped couch faces a 13-foot-tall entertainment wall where you'll find a hidden 150-square-foot cinema screen, virtual reality set, PlayStation, popcorn machine and wine on tap.

No need to eat with the hoi polloi: chefs from the Landmark's Michelin-starred restaurant Amber will cook up a private dinner in the kitchen, while a B&O BeoLab sound system and a DJ booth dial up the atmosphere.

Suite price tag: From $16,360 per night.

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental , 15 Queen's Rd Central, Hong Kong; +852 2132 0188

W Hong Kong

W Hong Kong's Extreme Wow Suite. W Hong Kong

In true W fashion, this Hong Kong hotel provides an upbeat vibe with avant garde interiors and surprising details at every turn.

The fun continues into the Extreme WOW suite and its 2,153 square feet of double-height ceilings and mirrored walls.

If the U-shaped bar, loungey furniture and Bang & Olufsen audio system is any indication, this address is meant for parties. But even if you prefer to just lay low, there's a 65-inch plasma TV and a relaxing "bathing pool" with harbor views for a perfect night in.

For cruising around town, a Tesla S will be your new best friend, and a complimentary Handy phone (loaded up with data) makes it easy to find your way through Hong Kong's massive shopping malls and winding alleyways.

Suite price tag: From $8,704

W Hong Kong , 1 Austin Rd West, Kowloon Station, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 3717 2222

The Mira Hong Kong

The city's foremost design hotel is also home to one of the most mesmerizing suites.

Miami-based interior designer Charles Allem is behind the purple and silver decor at The Mira, where the eponymous Grand Mira Suite opens onto a private outdoor terrace deck, overlooking the hotel's swanky rooftop bar, Vibes.

Within the 1,862 square feet, guests will find a kitchen and bar, as well as a super-sized California king bed that's a foot wider than the standard. Rain showers with body jets, a Jacuzzi, and a steam bath, take the bathroom experience up a notch, while Bang & Olufsen TVs and Bose sound system fill the suite with music.

Traveling with an entourage? There's also an adjacent suite for security, makeup artists, hair stylists and the rest of the crew.

Suite price tag: From $6,144





The Mira Hong Kong , Mira Place, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 2368 1111



