Ballet dancers showcase Hong Kong in gravity-defying images

(CNN) — It takes a lot to upscale the beautiful urban landscapes of Hong Kong , so we have to give props to the Hong Kong Ballet.

To promote its upcoming 2018/2019 season, the company worked with renowned advertising photographer Dean Alexander to create a series of vibrant images featuring dancers frozen in gravity-defying poses in front of skyscrapers, restaurants and temples.

Somehow, they manage to outshine the colorful backdrops, which include the Kowloon skyline and Aberdeen's Jumbo Seafood restaurant.

Dancer Cheng-Fang Wu captures the brilliant energy of Hong Kong, Art Basel and Art Week, spinning through an unexpected look at the city's evolving art scene.

The photos appear in a brochure for the new season -- appropriately titled "Never Stand Still" -- which was curated by new artistic director Septime Webre, former artistic director of the Washington Ballet. It kicks off on July 18 with a production of "ALICE (in wonderland)."

Other highlights in the coming months include "The Great Gatsby," "Le Corsaire" and "The Nutcracker."

The award-winning Hong Kong Ballet was founded in 1979 and today has nearly 50 dancers from Hong Kong, Australia, Europe, the US and other parts of Asia.

Its repertoire includes full-length ballets, classical and neo-classical works, contemporary ballets and abridged classics for children.