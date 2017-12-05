(CNN) — It's the time of year for holiday hosts and guests to start thinking about recipes and menus, housekeeping and houseguests.

And a really big question people must answer: Do you really want to stay with family this year?

"Of course you're staying with us," (insert relative here) insists. "It's no trouble at all, and we have plenty of room."

That may be true, but sometimes staying at a nearby hotel after you travel is more convenient for everyone involved.

CNN spoke with etiquette expert Lizzie Post about how hosts and guests should handle what she calls the "in-between no."

"You're not turning them down, but you don't want to be in too close."

How to say 'no'

The holiday visit may go better for everyone if travelers have their own space for some of the time. Getty Images

Life can be chaotic for holiday hosts, and it's OK to let people know that you're not prepared for overnight guests. Hosts who travel a lot before the holidays are likely to have a hard time getting ready for houseguests.

"It's perfectly OK to say, 'due to schedules and the way this holiday is working out, it would be easier for us if you were able to stay in one of the local inns or hotels,' " says Post, who is co-author of the 19th edition of "Emily Post's Etiquette" and great-great-granddaughter of etiquette icon Emily Post.

On the flip side, it's also acceptable to turn down a host who's insistent you stay in their home. Just be prepared for some resistance to your decision.

"It is your choice, but do recognize that you're going to get the, 'oh, why do you want to spend the money?' You are probably going to get a relative pushing back a little bit to encourage you to stay with them."

Guests should make their own hotel reservations, but it's helpful for hosts to offer suggestions for places to stay at a range of prices.

Highlight the value of your time together

If you're sure you'd rather have your own space, be politely firm about the plans you're making.

"Make sure that you emphasize that the time you're going to be spending together is time that you're looking forward to, because this can look like you don't want to spend that much time with them," says Post.

"Start out by saying 'we are so looking forward to spending the holiday with you, coming over for dinner,' whatever it is that you guys are going to be doing together, really emphasize how thrilled you are to be doing that," Post advises.

And if you're not?

"If you're not, I've got to kind of ask you: Why are you going?

"It's OK to say no at the start before you even have to get into where you're staying and all that jazz," says Post. "You can say, 'I think we're going to stay at home this year, but thank you so much' if you really don't want to be going."

Tense relationships -- is it best to be honest?

Managing tense relationships is tricky, and there's no set formula.

Perceptions of strain often vary even among those involved. A child may feel stressed about seeing a parent who is really looking forward to their time together.

"This is so situation-dependent," Post says. Bottom line: Setting boundaries is OK, but "it's all in how you do it."

If you define your parameters in a confrontational or accusatory tone, you're setting the visit up for trouble.

"I would instead say, 'I know that things can sometimes get tense, so I was just thinking it might be best if I stay at the hotel and then come over for all of the events, and I can even help you prep.' Offer to take part," Post says.

Worrying about arguing with family often creates an awful scenario in your head that really doesn't have to become a reality.