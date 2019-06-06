Vietnam launches first helicopter sightseeing flights over Halong Bay

(CNN) — Cruising Halong Bay has long been one of the top things to do when visiting Vietnam

And now tourists have a new way to experience the dazzling natural attraction.

Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company, a subsidiary of state-owned helicopter operator Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, has launched a series of tourism flights over the scenic Halong Bay area.

Flights starting from $125 for 12 minutes

The helicopter tours will last between 12 minutes and 40 minutes. courtesy Bell Flight

Added to UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1994, Halong Bay is filled with more than 1,600 limestone islands and islets.

Three different routing options are offered, with prices ranging between $125 and $396 per person.

The cheapest journey lasts for 12 minutes and will hover over six tourist sites, including Thien Cung cave, Titop island and Bai Tu Long Bay. The most expensive experience lasts for 40 minutes with views of 17 different sites along Halong Bay.

Two Bell 505 helicopters service the Halong Bay Scenic Flight service . Flights depart from and arriving at Tuan Chau island, which is about 170-kilometers from Hanoi.

Bell 505 helicopters can seat three travelers per flight. They're fitted with forward-facing seats and large windows, offering great views of Halong Bay.

A company representative tells CNN Travel that since their launch in early May, they've hosted 300 customers so far.

Not the first air tour

Hai Au Aviation also operates sightseeing flights over Halong Bay by seaplane. Mark Eveleigh

It isn't the first and only sightseeing flight operation in the area.

Hai Au Aviation , the company operating Vietnam's first commercial seaplane service out of Hanoi, also offers scenic flights over Halong Bay.

The 25-minute tour takes off and lands from the water at Tuan Chau Island Marina.