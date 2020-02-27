Heathrow's controversial third runway blocked by court ruling, in major win for climate campaigners

London (CNN) — The British government's contentious plans to build a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport have been blocked by an appeals court on environmental grounds, in a landmark victory for climate campaigners.

Judges in the closely-watched case at London's Court of Appeal said the UK government, which threw its support behind the proposal, had failed to take into account what impact the move would have on Britain's commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Heathrow is one of the world's largest transport hubs.

The decision is a major win for a number of environmental groups, who had brought the appeal against the country's transport secretary and celebrated the verdict on the court's steps on Thursday.

"We have not found that a national policy statement supporting this project is necessarily incompatible with the United Kingdom's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change under the Paris Agreement, or with any other policy the Government may adopt or international obligation it may undertake," the judges wrote in their ruling.

"The Paris Agreement ought to have been taken into account by the Secretary of State... and an explanation given as to how it was taken into account, but it was not," they added.

The decision was welcomed by London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, who had supported the legal action. "We won!" Khan tweeted after the ruling. "Today's judgment is a major victory for all Londoners who are passionate about tackling the climate emergency and cleaning up our air."

The move will mark a new period of uncertainty in the lengthy and controversial debate over whether to build a third runway at the site -- which would have made Heathrow one of the world's biggest airports in terms of traffic.

Lawmaker s approved the proposal in 2018, but strong resistance from climate campaigners and those living near the site has loomed over the project.

Thursday's case was brought to the court by groups including Friends of the Earth, which described Thursday's ruling as "an absolutely ground-breaking result for climate justice."

"Shockingly, this case revealed that the government accepted legal advice that it should not consider the Paris Agreement when giving the third runway the go-ahead. The court has said very clearly that was illegal," Will Rundle, head of legal at Friends of the Earth, said in a statement.

"This judgment has exciting wider implications for keeping climate change at the heart of all planning decisions. It's time for developers and public authorities to be held to account when it comes to the climate impact of their damaging developments."

The UK Government is yet to comment on the court ruling.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said the issue identified by the court is "eminently fixable."