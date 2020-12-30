Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 29.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Hawaii reopened to visitors from within the United States and a small number of countries in October, but visitors must provide evidence of a negative test.

What's on offer

Spectacular surfing, sandy beaches, rugged volcanoes and traditional Pacific culture. Hawaii's unique geographical position and proud history make it unlike anywhere else in the United States.

Who can go

Travelers from the United States, Canada and Japan are allowed entry. The 10-day quarantine can be bypassed on most islands by following testing rules (see below).

All tourists must also complete a Safe Travels Hawaii form and undergo a health screening on arrival, as well as carry the requisite health insurance.

Beyond those countries, Hawaii is following CDC guidelines , meaning those who have been in the European Schengen Area, UK, Iran, Brazil and China in the past 14 days will be denied entry. Travelers from all other countries must undergo 10 days quarantine, check the Hawaii Guide website for details as the situation evolves.

What are the restrictions?

Hawaii's travel restrictions are evolving rapidly. Currently, all travelers must either undergo a 10-day quarantine, or -- if traveling to any island other than Kauai -- can avoid quarantine by presenting a negative test from a "trusted partner," a list of which can be found on the Hawaii Covid-19 website . This must be uploaded to the Safe Travels Hawaii site before your flight to the islands. Showing a negative test on arrival in Hawaii is no longer sufficient and will incur the 10 days' quarantine.

Registration with Safe Travels Hawaii as soon as flights are booked is mandatory for all travelers over the age of 18. The form will generate a unique QR code which must be scanned on arrival. Negative tests must be uploaded here, and a questionnaire must be completed 24 hours ahead of travel.

On arrival, roughly a quarter of passengers will be selected for random Covid testing, which will not incur a cost. All passengers will be temperature checked.

The same procedure is necessary to take flights between islands.

As of December 2, all arrivals on the island of Kauai must undertake a 10-day quarantine, regardless of any negative tests.

What's the Covid situation?

With a total of 21,109 cases and 283 deaths as of December 29, Hawaii has seen relatively low Covid numbers compared to other US states. Strict lockdown measures were put in place in March to ensure that the islands were not overwhelmed. Cases have fallen since August, but have risen towards the end of 2020.

What can visitors expect?

Restrictions vary by island, although there is a state-wide mask mandate -- they must be worn whenever out in public.

Oahu has implemented a four-tier system of restrictions. Currently it is in Tier 2 (the second most restricted). This means social gatherings of no more than five people are allowed, restaurants, helicopter tours, museums and attractions can operate at 50 percent capacity. Bars and nightclubs remain shut, and there is a maximum of five people per table in restaurants.

Maui, Molokai and Lanai allow for gatherings of up to 10 people, although vacation rentals are only available to those not subject to 10-day quarantine. Lanai recently moved out of full lockdown following a major spike in cases. Beaches and County Parks are open.

On Big Island, indoor and outdoor gatherings of 10 people are permitted as long as masks are worn and social distancing rules followed. Beaches reopened in September.

Kauai imposes a 10-day quarantine on all arrivals. It is currently in Tier 4, meaning gatherings of 10 people are allowed indoors and 25 outdoors. Restaurants and bars are open but limited to 50% capacity.

Useful links

Our recent coverage